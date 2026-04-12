One Of The Friends Messed Up A Planned Girls’ Trip By Inviting Two Of Her Other Friends, So This Woman Got Upset At Being Blindsided

Planning a trip with friends is complicated enough.

This woman and her friends were planning a trip when one of the friends made the whole thing even more complicated. She invited two of her other friends, whom none of the girls know. Chaos ensued.

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to let my friend bring her friends on a trip? My friends and I (18F) have been roughly planning a girls’ trip to Montreal. We haven’t settled on any commitments yet, but we’ve been looking through Airbnbs and activities. One day, one of my friends, Isabella, brings up a cool music festival and asks the group chat if we want to go. Within a day, we all respond and get super excited about going to the festival, already planning potential days and researching prices (Isabella does not respond the whole day and usually never texts in the group chat). The next day, when we were planning the Airbnb/hotel situation, she just asks, “Is there room for my two friends, Renee and Lisa? We can fit 10, right?” No one knows these two girls, only Isabella knows them, and my friends politely say that this trip was meant for just the eight of us. Accommodating two extra people makes things more difficult, and we’re uncomfortable with the idea of staying with two strangers.

Their friend Isabella made other plans with other girls.

Isabella then reveals that she was also planning a Montreal trip with those two girls (the two girls don’t even know each other), and she felt bad that they didn’t have a room situation. The two girls also wanted to go to the music festival with Isabella. The conflict was that she didn’t realize our Montreal trip overlapped with her separate plan with her two friends. We got a bit upset because she didn’t even check in with us to make sure there weren’t any conflicts, and it seemed like she was putting more effort into plans with her other friends (which were more on a whim), when our Montreal trip was something we had always talked about. Realistically, the only two choices she had were to stay with us and say no to them, or stay with them.

The friends were frustrated, but Isabella refused to resolve the issue.

When we expressed our frustration, it took a long time, after a lot of excuses, before she finally took accountability. The problem is that she didn’t state a plan of action following her apology, because it was clear she didn’t want to have that tough conversation with them. Instead, she wanted to “make everything work” and please everyone. She could have sent them a text as soon as she saw our messages to apologize for the miscommunication, but she didn’t. It’s almost like she refuses to. By the end of the conversation, she said, “I still don’t know what to do,” even after apologizing. That’s what upsets me, because it feels like she’s more willing to compromise our feelings and comfort over two people she has only known for three to five months, just because she doesn’t want to disappoint them. It makes me question whether she’s really sorry if she doesn’t know whether she’s willing to tell them that we’re uncomfortable staying with her friends. Not only do I feel blindsided by her lack of consideration, but I also feel like my feelings are being deprioritized. AITA for being too harsh?

It’s tough being friends with a people pleaser.

Other people in the comments section are chiming in.

Here’s a possibility.

Some proactive advice from this one.

More valid suggestions.

This one calls Isabella’s actions rude.

And here’s a straightforward response.

Trying to please everyone only disappoints everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.