Overworked Employee Wants To Quit His Job, But Doesn’t Want To Look Ungrateful

Work is always exhausting but this guy seems to be a little too tired of his job!

Find out why this overworked employee is at the verge of quitting.

I’m tired of being told I’m lucky I still have a job. I understand I am lucky to still have a job, but I’m tired of hearing it in response to complaints about my job, like they are completely invalid.

He knows it is not easy to be unemployed…

I understand many people are suddenly unemployed, and that’s a scary situation I don’t wish on anyone. I worry for those people, both my friends experiencing it and all the strangers. I feel sorry for all the small business owners who’s dreams may not survive being shut down even temporarily. I understand I am in a better position than them, and I am grateful. But… I work for a mom and pop shop. We run on a skeleton crew daily. It usually works but now our sales are 2-3 times our daily average. I’m dealing with more people, more bullcrap and more stress to get everyone in and out quickly as possible, keep things sanitized, on top of my normal duties.

UH OH…

I’m having to go in early at least twice a week to get normal duties like stocking done, because once I unlock that door, I’m stuck behind the register or running to the meat case, or the back to put in a BBQ order. I’m running around like a chicken with my head cut off, screaming over customers to direct other customers to what they’re looking for, answering the phone, which almost always has some stupid questions on the other end, they expect immediate answers, but since it’s usually dealing with our meat stock I have to wait for a moment, usually the brief seconds I have while someone is running their card, to run and ask the butcher. Then turns out it was a multi part question and they’re mad I have to put them on hold again.

That’s INSANE!

There have been multiple times I literally don’t even have time to hang up with one caller, I just get to push the call waiting button and help someone else, all while running the register, wrapping steaks and other products, helping people play where’s Waldo with products. All for the same paycheck. I’m an introvert, and retail in general is mentally draining for me, but this has push me over the edge. I am cranky and have snapped at customers. I forget all my manners and have cursed in front of customers.

He’s so done with his job!

Both of which, I know I’m lucky that I work where I do and the owner is chill, otherwise I could find myself also jobless, but with cause. My regulars keep me sane(ish) by being themselves, a warm smile, cracking a joke, or just being grateful we’re still there for them, but I can’t wait to get back to just being there for just them and not what seems the seven surrounding counties.

There are some good parts to it…

So, yeah I’m grateful I’m still getting a paycheck, but that doesn’t mean my job hasn’t gotten worse and I’m not allowed to complain about it. Also, the toilet paper jokes stopped being funny before the first person told it! Can’t we go back to the it doesn’t scan it must be free jokes?!?

GEEZ! That sounds exhausting!

Why doesn’t he talk to his boss about being overworked?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is empathetic towards this hardworking employee.

This user is also in a similar situation.

This user also shares the same fate!

This user knows this guy is giving it his best!

This user knows it is easy to just answer people and move on.

Somebody here is a bit tired!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.