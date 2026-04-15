Pizza Delivery Guy Runs Into The House Where He’s Delivering The Pizza, So He Shows The Police The Dash Cam Footage

Imagine working as a pizza delivery guy. What would you do if you accidentally lost control of your car and ran into the house where you were delivering the pizza?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy is in this exact situation, and the drama escalates really quickly!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Put It In Park! (A visit from the police.) We get the order, and when it’s almost done the cook realizes we’re out of onion rings. (It’s late at night at the end of a busy weekend, it happens.) So they try to call up the customer to figure out what they want to do, but get no answer. After a few tries, they finally get a call back and it’s decided they don’t want any replacements for the onion rings, and I’ll be giving them $6 in cash when they sign the CC receipt.

This is bad!

I pull up to the house, start to get out of my car, and it starts to roll forward. >.> I rush to hit the brakes, but not in time and hits the wall of the house right under the window where five people are sitting. … Dammit, this is embarrassing, but it wasn’t much distance so there’s no chance for damage. My goal is now to apologize, make the delivery, and move on.

This isn’t going well at all!

I go to the front door without realizing those five people had walked out a back/side door. I walk back and they’re looking at the car, one guy is mad. “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?” “I slipped on the gear, I’m sorry.” (I stupidly flipped up my gear shift into neutral without going to park and was half-way out the car door by the time my hand had left it, I was moving too fast.) This guy isn’t hearing it, he’s yelling at me in a fury.

Talk about a chaotic mess!

Someone else walks up to me and grabs the CC receipt. It seems he’s trying to get this over with as much as I am. (He was actually smiling half the time.) In the meantime, the angry guy is yelling to everyone, “What’s the number to the restaurant?!” His wife yells back at him, “I can’t believe you can’t remember a simple phone number!” (I’m beginning to realize what kind of people I’m dealing with.) I tell him the number but he refuses to get it from me, so the guy that’s signing the receipt tells him. I hand off the food and head back.

The customer had an unusual demand.

Back at the restaurant I find that they had told the server who answered the phone that my car was dented up (no damage at all), and they had a crack in the foundation of their house (I never saw any, and the restaurant owner went to take a close look and saw nothing). The guy claimed to be a contractor. (He trims trees.) To add on top of that, they are now demanding three large fries. …I don’t know why three large fries.

Now, the police are involved.

I take six orders to the local college (four of them were a group on separate orders). While there I get a text that the police had shown up over the situation. So I head back, park next to the police cruiser and head inside. I tell an officer everything that happened and offer to send over dashcam footage. My dashcam records four video feeds in 360 degrees and records audio inside the car. My window was down so you can hear some audio outside. Reviewing the video, the whole situation was really unexciting, eventless, and boring. It didn’t warrant the response it got. Just me looking like a nimrod scrambling (and failing) to hit the brakes before I hit a wall.

That was certainly an eventful delivery! I’m glad the police were on his side. Dash cam footage saved the day!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants to know more about the dash cam OP has.

Another pizza delivery guy shares where he parks.

One person can’t help but think of Bugs Bunny.

It sounded like they thought it was an “eventless, boring” situation that didn’t need to involve the police.

This is a good question.

Who knew delivering a pizza could involve so much drama!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.