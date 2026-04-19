Pizza Guy Forgot To Give Customer A Dipping Sauce, But The Customer Tried To Take Advantage Of The Situation And Get Her Whole Order Replaced

Have you ever had food delivered and then realized when it was too late that something in your order was missing? Would you figure it happens and is no big deal or contact the restaurant to try to get a refund or replacement?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she was given a credit for a replacement. However, she really tried to take advantage of the situation.

Let’s read all about it.

We ain’t got no money. So lemme lie about food so its free. This happened last night. We got a call from a woman saying she had a credit on her account due to not receiving a icing with her cinnabread. I remember this order. I was the one who delivered it and yep… I forgot that dip. Oops.

But it seemed like the replacement had already happened.

I look up her account and it said she was credited for a new bread on 12-2 and it was redeemed on 12-3. “Mam… Its showing you got the replacement bread the very next day.” “No I didn’t.” “Well its signed off by a manager that you redeemed it.”

OP refused to give her what she wanted.

“They said they would replace my whole order.” Her whole order was almost 20 bucks and i recall her complaining about her total. “Mam, the manager that is here isn’t authorized to make that call. However I do not think our temporary manager offered to comp your entire meal over a 59 cent icing. If you want, call tomorrow and speak to the main manager.”

The lady didn’t even have a response.

Then just silence. Witch! Not on my watch!! That was last night and already told day manager so she has heads up. Seriously? Do you think we just don’t keep record?

That’s crazy! She was trying to get way more than she deserved for free! I’m glad she didn’t get away with it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This is unfortunate.

This woman feels bad for pizza employees.

A manager weighs in.

This sounds like a problem!

I’m glad she didn’t get away with it!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.