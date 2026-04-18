Pizza Guy Takes Customer’s Order, But She’s Upset That He Handed Her Change Back To Her Instead Of Counting It Back To Her

Imagine taking a customer’s order, and they pay you in cash. When you’re giving them back their change, would you simply hand it to them, or would you count it out as you hand it to them so they know it’s the correct amount?

In this story, one pizza guy chose the first option, and the customer got really upset.

Let’s read all about it.

Why didn’t you count the money in my hand? Today as I was about to head out on my delivery a lady walks in. Seeing that everyone was busy I decided to take it. I immediately get a nasty look from her as I take her order. After taking the order, Lady: $37.50?!! Are you freaking kidding me? This is ridiculous. I don’t understand why it’s so expensive

OP was apologetic.

Me: I’m very sorry, I tried putting in some coupons so it came out cheaper for you Lady: (scoffs) whatever! (Hands me money) Me: (handing back change) here’s $2.50 Lady: why didn’t you count that out in my hand?!?

Again, OP apologized.

Me: I’m very sorry I can count it back to you if you want Lady: No, it is way too late for that ! I need to speak to your manager GM: what’s the problem here? Lady: your cashier didn’t count the money in my hand! This is beyond ridiculous, in fact I don’t want to talk to you. I need to speak to your boss!

OP is wondering what the rules are.

At that point my GM just gave her the district managers number and just brushed it off as a crazy customer. Is there any rules about counting out the money in a customers hand? Is it mandatory? This has never happened to me before

Perhaps this is a question for the manager.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person breaks it down.

Another person thinks it’s a scam.

This sounds like a smart idea!

Another person shares how it works where they work.

Some customers get upset about the smallest things.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.