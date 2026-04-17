Pub Patron Came To Enjoy The Band, But A Drunken Group Spoiled It For Everyone, So When One Got Up To Sing, He Got Rowdy And Heckled Her

There is a code of etiquette when you go to a bar where musicians are playing. You don’t want to disturb the musicians or the patrons who are listening.

Check out what this guy did at a pub when that code was broken.

Revenge in an Irish Pub Last year, not on St Patrick’s Day, but a couple of days afterward, my friends and I went to an Irish pub to listen to the musical act – folk songs from the Celtic canon. When we arrived, only a few tables were occupied and the music was fine. (This pub has a bar room, and a separate room with tables for the musical act.)

While the vocal harmony was good, the customer harmony was not.

Then, the rowdies arrived – combined 4 tables, and they dominated the room. They were sort of listening to the music, sometimes, because they harassed the musicians, heckling comments about the music, shouting to each other. Just drunk, rowdy jerk behaviour. It was impossible to enjoy the music with them in the room. I think the musicians were used to playing in bars, and not too bothered, but I was incensed. Then, one of the rowdies announced her intention of getting up on stage and singing an Irish folk song. The musicians agreed to let her, and accompany her.

The opportunity was too good to pass up.

The rowdies all quieted to listen to one of their own. That’s when I enacted my revenge. When she started singing (and I admit she was good, but screw them!), I started acting like the rowdies, shouting at my loudest voice through her song to my table mates, and toward the stage the type of things they’d been quipping, and encouraging my table to laugh uproariously and loudly. Just like them. The rowdies got miffed, lol, giving us the glare, but I just made eye contact with each glarer.

The revenge ended with a beautiful finale.

I shouted, ”Sucks, doesn’t it, when you can’t hear the music because of some loud mouthed jerk!” My friends assessed that violence might ensue, so we left the song after their song. But I felt I’d equalized the injustice!

Here is what folks are talking about.

This must have felt great!

It’s this guy’s victory, too.

Haha yes that was risky.

True! Be careful, kids.

I hope OP got a hero’s welcome next time he came to the bar.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.