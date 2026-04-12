Retail Worker Bought And Paid For His Lunch During His Break, But Two Customers Bothered Him By Asked For Help Even After He Told Them He Was On His Break

People who are on their break at work, no matter what their job is, do not like to be disturbed.

Ideally, that’s their time to decompress and not deal with any responsibility.

But we all know that things can go sideways at a moment’s notice when customers are lurking around.

Check out what this person had to say about what happened when sometimes interrupted their break.

“Oh, who cares about your break?” Yesterday my coworker let me off the tills for my break and I went to grab some food from the shop for my break. I’m very clearly on my break, I have a sandwich, drink, crisps and a big chocolate bar. I’m obviously not working. As I’m walking down the aisle a man who had been next to me while I chose all my food, followed me to ask “is this a meal deal, have I done it right?” I’m a little annoyed he’s bothered me on my break but I say yes and walk away quickly.

Another customer asked for help.

I head to the tills to pay and go to one of the two self serve tills. I scan one thing before a man on the self serve next to me says “excuse me, I don’t know what I’m doing, will you help me?” I’m fuming. I look down and huff and he follows it with “you do work here don’t you? Can you not just help me?”

They were getting pretty ticked off…

So I tell him what to do and he doesn’t understand, so I repeat it and make it so simple to understand a 6 year old would get it. And finally he did. The whole time I’d been staring at my coworker on the tills like “can you believe this?” and made a point to say that I’m on my break to him. Through that whole conversation with the man that needed help next to me, the guy that had pestered me in the aisle had been hovering inches behind me for some unknown reason.

They finally had enough.

I finished paying for my things when the guy pushed right next to me and said “can you do this for me, I don’t know how to use the machine”.

I huffed so bloody loudly and snapped to my coworker “I’m not doing this I’m on my break will you do it?” And this customer had the audacity to say “oh who cares about your break?”

That was the wrong thing to say!

I just started at him for a second and shook my head before just storming off. What an absolute jerk. No one wants to work on their break, you jerk. I don’t think he would work on his break. And for all he knows I might only get 15 minutes, and spending 5 minutes helping idiots really cuts into that time.”

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

And another individual weighed in.

Getting bothered by customers on your break is NOT COOL.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.