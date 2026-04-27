She Eloped Without Her Family Knowing, So Now They’re Icing Her Out Of All Family Celebrations

Weddings are supposed to be celebrating love, but unfortunately sometimes hate is an uninvited guest.

How would you handle finding out your family was punishing you for your life decisions? One woman recently vented about her unfair family on Reddit. Here are the details.

Not invited to my brother’s wedding because I eloped.

Pretty much what it says.

Brother was the golden child, I was on the back burner growing up.

Left home, married at the courthouse twice.

Two times the charm!

Why courthouse?

I was always hearing “Why would anyone do anything for you?”

So, why would I have a wedding if nobody would show up for me?

Eloping is a valid choice for many people.

Fast forward to almost 5 years ago.

It’s 20 years since my 2nd courthouse wedding, 7 yrs since that divorce.

My BF says “Your brother got married today, it’s on Facebook”.

That must have been a wild shock.

Sure enough, there’s my brother, his wife, my parents, her parents, aunts and uncles, friends… I had no idea they were engaged or anything.

Whole reason I wasn’t invited was because they thought I didn’t like weddings.

I wasn’t even told!

Seems like a very bold assumption on the family’s part.

Turns out, my brother and his wife didn’t want to get married.

Our mother pressured them into it because they were having a baby.

Same woman who told me nobody would be there for me, told him I hate weddings which is why I eloped and to not invite me.

Sounds like there’s probably a lot more going on behind closed doors here. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments were unanimously on the original poster’s side.



And all dragged the extended family members.



But one person made a good point.



And elaborated on the bigger picture.



Though some suggested she’d be very welcome on other parts of Reddit.



Not every wedding needs the family involved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.