She Went To A Salon School To Get Her Hair Done, But The Stylists Kept Going On Break And Not Doing The Work, So She Walked Out After Eight Hours

When you go to a salon school to get your hair done, you should expect that it will take a little longer because you are getting a service from students.

What would you do if it took over 8 hours to do your hair, and they still weren’t done because different stylists kept coming and going on break and not paying attention?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally ended the appointment before they were done, but she still tipped the stylists.

AITAH for asking a salon school to stop my service and leaving before it was finished after 8 hrs? I booked a full foil hair appointment at a cosmetology school with a “top” stylist for 1pm – this means they are experienced and almost graduating therefore you pay a little more for your service.

Ok, no big deal.

9 days before my appointment, they called and told me to come in at 11 AM instead because my service would take longer. When I arrived, I was told my stylist was close to “graduating,” and an assistant who was not Phase 2 would be doing my hair with her supervision.

This is very unprofessional.

The Phase 2 stylist helped at first, but would leave for hours, I assumed lunch and then around 3pm she left for a mock interview and never came back. By 5pm (6hrs in), all the day students had left or I had assumed. There was no instructor present for a long time, and I wasn’t introduced to the night instructor nor them to me and she wasn’t given any explanation of what had already been done.

This is turning into an all day affair.

I asked my stylist much longer it would take as I have kids and was told about two more hours. Two hours later, a little over half of my hair was unfinished still wet while the stylist was trying to blow it out.

I certainly can’t blame her.

This is where I lost it. At 7:15pm, the Phase 2 stylist walked back in and was shocked I was still there, saying she thought I had been done. She then sat another student next to me and started working on that person’s hair instead of helping finish mine. There were also issues during the service, including inconsistent instructor supervision. At one point, foils were removed without proper instruction to deactivate the product, leaving them resting on my hair long enough that my hair began bleeding.

She put up with this for way to long as it is.

At that point, I became upset and asked to stop the service. I started crying because I hate confrontation. I tipped the stylists in cash and left. The night instructor seemed annoyed and didn’t really engage with me.

I can’t believe she tipped them.

I feel bad about how emotional I got and how abruptly I left, but I also feel like the situation was extremely unprofessional and poorly managed. I do want to say that the stylist was very sweet and a rockstar for taking on my project without hesitation. She was definitely set up to fail for my appointment. AITA?

No way, if anything she stayed to long and didn’t walk out after the first few hours. This is crazy.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This is a really good suggestion.

She needs to get better at standing up for herself.

Over 8 hours is crazy.

I’m confused about this as well.

Maybe salon schools aren’t the best option.

I can’t believe she put up with it as long as she did.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.