Shift Supervisor Witnessed A Customer Repeatedly Asking A Cashier For Medical Advice About Rogaine, So She Stepped In And Told Her Cashiers Aren’t Medical Professionals And To Ask Her Doctor Instead

People mistake retail workers for all sorts of experts.

So, what would you do if you witnessed a customer repeatedly asking a cashier medical questions about a product they were scanning at the register, even though the line kept growing? Would you stay out of it? Or would you finally speak up in a tone that moves the customer along?

In the following story, one shift supervisor finds herself in this predicament and decides to help. Here’s what happened next.

We’re Cashiers. Not Doctors. I’m a Shift Supervisor for a retail drug store chain. I notice the line is long, so I jump on the next register to help our cashier. We’re gradually moving customers along until an old woman (OL), about 80ish, comes up. She brings up 2 boxes of Rogaine (for those of you who don’t know, it’s a topical supplement that is supposed to help your hair grow back), the men’s and the women’s, and hands them to the cashier.

The woman keeps asking the same question.

She asks the cashier what the difference is between the men’s and the women’s. The cashier says she doesn’t know, but it does say on the men’s box, “Do not use if you’re a woman.” OL asks, “So why can’t I use the men’s?” Cashier tries to explain that this is something she is going to have to Google, but OL keeps asking several times why she can’t use the men’s. She even uses different versions of the same answers, ranging from “Google it” to “ask your doctor” to “we’re not qualified to answer that.”

Fed up, she’s about to say something.

By this time, the store manager has jumped to help move the line. The cashier shoots me this, “Help me,” look, and I give my manager this, “I’m going in for the ****” look. I’m at this point in my life where I am no longer tolerating stupidity. It’s no secret that if provoked, I can be quite insufferable to stupid people. I’m usually the one colleagues call to clear people like this out.

Finally, the lady leaves.

In a somewhat loud but firm voice, I tell OL, “She’s a cashier, not a doctor. She doesn’t know, nor is she qualified to. You need to either talk to a dermatologist or your doctor to know the difference. You are holding up the line. Either make a choice or leave.” OL buys her non-Rogaine items and leaves. Once the line is cleared, the cashier thanks me for getting rid of OL. As a curiosity check, we take a closer look at the 2 boxes of Rogaine: men’s is 5%, women’s is 2%. We still don’t know why women can’t use the higher percentage.

Yikes! It’s easy to feel sorry for the lady, but she was holding up the line.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This reader knows the reason.

That’s very interesting.

Here’s a woman using the men’s Rogaine.

This reader can relate.

She should’ve stuck to the women’s, but yeah, that’s the wrong place for that conversation.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.