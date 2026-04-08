Shopper Watched A Woman Belittle An Elderly Cashier Over A Bag Policy At Checkout, But When The Customer Turned Around Looking For Support, The Shopper Called Her Out Instead

Some customers assume that everyone around them will automatically agree when they start complaining about store employees.

So, what would you do if someone in front of you at checkout began belittling a cashier and kept turning around, expecting you to back them up? Would you do what they wanted? Or would you go the opposite way and stick up for the cashier?

In the following story, one shopper witnesses this exact scenario and steps in to help the cashier. Here’s what she did.

Belittle the cashier and look to me for support? So I worked retail on and off for about 6 years, both before and during college. I know all about difficult customers. One day, I was in Jofab as a customer (never worked there), and the lady in front of me was buying fake flowers. As they’re wrapping up the transaction, the elderly cashier (EC) tells the middle-aged woman (MAW) checking out that they don’t have any large bags to use. MAW is obviously annoyed. She sees large bags behind the EC and demands that she use those. EC says she’s not allowed to take those bags for whatever reason. I’m like, not sure why that would ever happen, but maybe her manager is difficult.

The woman keeps making a big deal.

MAW starts huffing and puffing and looks to me for support a few times. Then she decides to be super mean to EC and goes, “If you can’t give me a bigger bag, then just return it all right now!” So she dumps out the bag of flowers and has EC return it. As she’s returning it, MAW keeps huffing, eye rolling, and looking back at me to support her. She says something to me like, “Can you believe this?”

Fed up, she put the MAW in her place.

And I look at her, and no lie, “Can I believe that a grown woman is acting like a child and being extremely disrespectful to this cashier? No, I can’t! I was raised to respect my elders, but obviously, you weren’t. Stop looking back at me to take your side because there’s no way that’s going to happen. You’re extremely rude.” That woman didn’t say a peep after and scurried out with her head between her tail. EC thanked me and gave me a coupon for my purchase. My favorite moment in retail, though I wasn’t working at the time!

Bravo! That was such a nice thing to do for the cashier!

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit have ever encountered anything similar.

This is actually quite sad.

Here’s someone who really relates.

This person is coming from a good place.

According to this reader, they’re waiting for this to happen around them.

That woman should be ashamed.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.