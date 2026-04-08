Store Supervisor Has To Work Overtime Early In The Morning In Order To Learn An Essential Task That Could Lead To A Promotion To Manager, But His Partner Thinks He’s Just Avoiding Being Home With Their Baby

Imagine being hired at a store as a supervisor, but you’re told that you could eventually be promoted to manager. Would you be willing to work a little bit of overtime in order to learn tasks you would need to know how to do before being promoted, or would you refuse to work overtime so you’d have more time at home with your partner and new baby?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he chose to work overtime, but his partner is really mad at him and thinks he should’ve refused the overtime.

Keep reading to see if you think he made the right decision.

AITAH for taking overtime Okayyy sooo my and my partner have been together 2 1/2 years and have a baby 3 months old. Recently (around November time) i played to be a manager at a new job and got rejected however when speaking to the interviewee for feedback they offered me a supervisor role with progression. I spoke with my partner and told her that they offered it me with progression to manager in mind.

He had to work overtime in order to learn a certain task.

Come today iv just had a massive fall out with her becuase I have taken 90 minutes overtime to learn the final major thing I need to. This task only takes place fortnightly and is early moring. Usually I start at 730am however this specific day i have been asked to come in at 6am and finish at usual time.

He doesn’t think her reasoning makes sense.

She is now telling me I dont care about a child and money cant buy his love when hes older and that i will never see hom when hes older. My argument is when im progressed to store manager I will have rotas and contol of days off and all of that but also in the now this 90mins ot is happening beofre either the child or her wake up ( they usually get up between 7 to 730) So, AITAH for taking the ot

I understand his partner’s reasoning, but if she and the baby are asleep at that time, I also don’t understand why she’s upset. It’s not like he’s working overtime everyday and avoiding being home. It sounds like it was a one-time thing that is essential for him to get a promotion.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out the real reason his partner is upset.

Here’s a recommendation to give his partner a break from parenting.

His partner could be struggling with her mental health.

He really did make the right decision.

Sleep can make a big difference.

He shouldn’t make working overtime a regular thing.

His partner is probably too exhausted to be rational.

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