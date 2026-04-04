Student Asked His Tech Savvy Friend To Permanently Disable A School Chromebook Before Teachers Could Inspect It, So The Friend Used The Opportunity To Settle An Old Score And Fried The Laptop Completely

Revenge sometimes arrives disguised as a favor.

When one student begged his tech-savvy friend to permanently disable a school Chromebook before teachers could inspect it, the request seemed simple enough.

But the friend saw the perfect chance to settle an old score — and his solution ended up being far more permanent than expected.

Keep reading for the full story!

I fried my friend’s computer, just so he won’t have to do his work. Lately the teachers have been giving us work to do online, and they gave all the kids in the middle school I go to a Chromebook. The Chromebooks cost around $500 each. The work the school has been giving us is not that hard. It is easy to do, etc.

But for one friend, this was just too much to take.

My friend hates doing school work, and so do I, but I manage to get through it. My friend would always complain about how hard the work is and how it is unfair that he has to do it.

Lately, this friend’s teachers have been flagging some suspicious activity.

My friend recently got an email from his teachers saying that they want to meet him at school and check his Chromebook because he has been going on some sites he should not have gone on.

Feeling the walls close in, the friend decided to act, and enlisted him to help cover his tracks.

He got all worried and started asking me if there are ways to get the Chromebook to turn off so it would not turn on again. (I know my ways around tech and computers.) I said “yes.” My friend asked me, “How?”

He wasn’t just going to give away this knowledge for free.

I said, “I can, but it would cost you—” My friend cut me off and said, “I WILL PAY 10 DOLLARS.”

It could be done, but it was risky, so he decided he wasn’t about to be taken down with him.

I’m just thinking to myself about what my friend just asked and tried to make sure if he really wanted me to do this. My friend said “yes.” I wanted to clarify with him that if he gets in trouble, then I am taking no blame. (He agreed.)

However, this friend had some unpaid debts he never made right.

My friend broke my Xbox in a fit of rage because he lost at a game, and he did not even apologize or try to make up for it. This is where the malicious compliance comes in.

So he decided to finally make this friend pay for what he did.

I have a collection of USB killers. In case you don’t know what they are, they are basically USB drives that can fry almost anything, making it not work again. I charged up one of my USB killers, and then I went to my friend’s house. My friend was waiting for me.

After being paid, he decided to act.

He paid me $10. I plugged the USB killer in. You could hear a pop when I plugged the USB killer in. I took the USB killer out and put it back in my pocket.

Here’s where things get good.

The next day, my friend goes to school. It turns out he had to pay back $520 because of a computer that was thought to have been dropped in water. My friend was really mad at me.

But he had fulfilled his end of the deal!

I told him that he said to me to get the Chromebook to turn off so it could never be turned on again, and that was what I did. Sorry friend, but you should have at least apologized for breaking my Xbox and acting like it was nothing.

Play silly games, win silly prizes.

What did Reddit think?

This teacher wasn’t a fan of this story.

Middle schoolers are traditionally not the best at covering their tracks.

This story is just plain incriminating.

This student should be focusing a bit more on school and a lot less on juvenile delinquency.

Revenge is a dish best served fried.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.