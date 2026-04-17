Teen Employee Gave His Two Weeks Notice After Getting A Better Job, But His Manager Took It Personally And Made Him Feel Like He Was Letting His Coworkers Down During A Staff Shortage

Sometimes doing what’s best for you can still leave you feeling wrong.

So, what would you do if you found a better job and put in your notice, but your manager reacted badly and made you feel like you were letting everyone down during a staffing shortage? Would you just be happy to be out of there? Or would you feel guilty?

In the following story, one employee explains being in this exact situation. Here’s how it made him feel.

AITAH for letting down my manager by quitting when 3 people have quit in the past 2 weeks I (17 yrs old) just gave my two weeks’ notice to my manager, as I got a new job that pays better and doesn’t have said manager, who is literally the reincarnation of Satan (really long story about her). So, I work at a certain retail chain that starts with w and rhymes with palgreens, and I’ve been there for about 6 months. Three people have quit in the past 2 weeks, leaving the entire store severely understaffed. They all quit because of the manager I mentioned previously.

He finally got a new job and put in his notice.

I’ve picked up a few shifts, and I even left school two hours early so I could do an eight-hour shift because my manager made me. I finally got an interview for a new job, and they hired me. I gave my two weeks’ notice to the evil manager on Thursday, telling her I had a different job.

The manager was upset and sent him home.

She told me I could just go home and not even finish my shift, because I was not cut out for Walgreens anyway, and I was letting her down. She said I have zero regard for her or my other coworkers because of the timing of my quitting. She took me off the schedule for the next two weeks. I feel super guilty because I really did create an inconvenience for my other coworkers. Now they have to deal with 4 people gone in such a short amount of time, and even if the manager was genuinely damaging to my mental health, I feel terrible about having other people pick up for me. AITA?

Yikes! What an end to a first job.

Let’s check out how Reddit readers feel about what he did.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Yet another person who thinks he was entitled to quit.

For this reader, everyone only has the manager to blame.

This reader offers some advice.

That was the best thing to do because managers like her are impossible to keep happy.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.