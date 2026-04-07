Teen Was Accepted Into Her Dream College, But Her Mom Questioned The Whole Plan Last Minute

Picking a college is one of the biggest decisions a teenager makes, but not every parent makes it easier.

When a 17-year-old who had spent years working toward a college degree in music education found her mom raising second thoughts eight months before move-in day, she didn’t take it as concern — she took it as a sign that her family didn’t believe in her.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for getting mad at my mom when she implies i should change my mind about college I’m a 17-year-old girl who is 8 months away from attending one of my dream college campuses for music education. I’ve wanted to teach music or choir since my sophomore year of high school, thanks to my excellent choir teacher here (love her so much). The problems started tonight.

This student has already taken several big steps to prepare, but her mom is starting to sow doubt.

After being fully applied to said college — I mean, housing applications are filled out and sent, I have an audition for their school of music on the 24th of this month, etc. — I am booked and ready to go come August. But my mom thinks I’m not ready, I guess.

Her mom begins asking her questions that make her feel like she doesn’t believe in her.

Tonight, she asked me if I was sure I wanted to jump into it knowing how much money I’d spend, instead of taking the two free years our local community college hands out to college freshmen.

But to the student, she’s already committed to this decision.

I told her that I knew what I was doing, and that we’d already spent money on the fees that we wouldn’t get back. I also told her that I loved this school and wanted to explore this pathway of my life here. She laughed at me, and I got some water and went to my room.

The whole thing is starting to weigh heavy on her.

I don’t care that she’s worried. What I care about is that she thinks I’m not capable of making my own decisions and knowing things about where I’m going to college. I don’t like the town I live in, and the college I plan to go to is a seven-minute walk from a major city.

She knows the decision is expensive, but she still feels like the school is the right choice for her.

Tuition is $30,000-something dollars a year, but compared to many of my other options, this is the cheapest one. I didn’t get in on a scholarship. I know it’s not ideal to pass up two free years, but why would I take back my applications that I’ve already submitted and been accepted to, just to stay in a town I don’t like and save a quick buck? And I would still have to go for four years to get my education class requirements for my major. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

She thinks that if her mother really had a problem with it, she should have said something sooner.

She’s paid for the fees, and she’s just now bringing this up? Hello? AITAH?

It’s hurtful to feel like your parents don’t back your dreams.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter also raises a few good points about finances.

Debt isn’t something to mess around with, especially when you’re just starting young adulthood.

At the end of the day, this mom seems to just want what’s best for her daughter.

Choosing where to spend the next 2-4 years of your life is a big decision, no matter how you slice it.

The concern was valid, but the delivery could have been a lot better.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.