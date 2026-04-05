Teen Was Raised By A Strict Single Father Who Controlled How She Dressed And Planned Her College Future, So When Her Aunt Encouraged Her To Model Instead, She Started Questioning What She Really Wanted Out Of Life

Growing up under strict rules is one thing, but figuring out who you are on the other side of them is another.

When a young woman was caught between a strict father who controlled how she dressed and demanded she enroll in college and an aunt who encouraged her to start modeling, her path forward was anything but simple.

Suddenly she began to question whether living for herself was worth disappointing the man who sacrificed everything for her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting to move out of my dad’s house and move in with my chill aunt instead of go to college? I am 19 and I still live at home with my dad, who is super strict. He basically raised me by himself since I was little, so we are close — but lately things are getting hard because he wants me to go to college for something stable like nursing, and I really don’t want to do that.

She feels like she connects a lot better with her aunt.

My aunt, who is my dad’s sister, is a professional photographer and she is way more chill and open-minded. She keeps telling me I have what it takes to be a model and she wants to help me build a portfolio and get me jobs.

But her dad doesn’t approve of this path at all.

The thing is, my dad is always making me wear these huge baggy clothes because he says I need to be modest and hide my body from people. He literally makes me feel bad for having curves and tries to make me hide my body under sweaters all the time, even when it is hot outside.

Her aunt goes out of her way to encourage her for everything her dad makes her feel bad about.

But when I go over to my aunt’s house, she buys me all these cute outfits that actually show off my body and tells me I should be proud of how I look and celebrate it. She says I could make good money modeling and I really want to try it, but I know my dad would be so disappointed and probably mad.

She worries following her aunt’s advice would be ungrateful to her dad’s sacrifices.

He worked so hard as a single parent to give me everything, and I feel like I am being a brat if I don’t do what he says or if I dress how I want behind his back. My aunt says I am an adult now and I should live my life, but I feel like such a bad person for wanting to go against him — especially since he did it all alone and has no one else. AITA?

She’s right to want to honor her family, but at a certain point, her dad needs to let go of the reins.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this teen should go to college, but not exactly for the reasons her father demands.

It’s wise to remain critical about promises that seem way too good to be true.

Modeling is a tough gig, so it helps to have a back-up plan.

She needs to forge a life she wants.

Raising a kid doesn’t mean raising an exact carbon copy of yourself.

The guilt she feels is real, but flying the coop is rarely ever easy.

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