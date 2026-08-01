“He Just Watches Us”: Homeowner Driven to the Edge by Elderly Neighbor’s Non-Stop Spying

I’m the kind of person who goes out of my way to be friendly to older people.

Because, let’s face it, a lot of them are lonely and just want someone to talk to.

But, there are those exceptions to the rule that can really get on a person’s nerves.

The person who wrote this story is flat-out, straight-up ANNOYED with their elderly neighbor who simply won’t leave them alone.

Check out what they had to say about this situation.

Petty, Stubborn Old Neighbor. “I have an old nosy neighbor who seems very petty and stubborn.

Ever since I moved to my current neighborhood, my security cameras/myself have caught him: 1. walking onto my driveway and sidewalk to peek into our garage (when nobody was home) a few time 2. taking a detour from his street (next to my no-exit street) to walk slowly with his dog in front of my house and security cameras, multiple times each and every day

This is annoying….

3. ignoring me when I first moved here and when I tried being nice by saying hi to him

4. wandering in the neighborhood waiting to run into me when I walk my dog, as if his “running into” me marks some sort of psychological victory for him. He does this every day. 5. acting extremely shocked when he saw me receiving groceries delivery at my home 6. dropping a bag of dog waste on my driveway

The list continues…

7. acting like he’s best buddy with my neighbors on my street when he saw me walking my dog 8. writing me unsolicited note asking me to do certain things with my backyard plants which had nothing to do with him/his property 9. Watching my backyard from his bedroom window often (we share a fence despite we technically live on two different streets) 10. Oh, and he often lets out his loud dog to bark from his backyard when he sees me reading/relaxing/gardening in my backyard

This is pretty insane…

As an easy-going person myself who never wants to pick/initiate a fight with strangers, I found this old neighbor to be particularly petty and stubborn. It feels like he believes that by showing up in front of my home & running into me in the neighborhood brings him some mental victory. I’ve learned to match his energy by completely ignoring him when encountering him. No words, no facial expressions, just blank staring at him if he “happens” to be walking in front of my house each day. And sometimes I walk my dog in front of his house too to return the favor — he seems to be agitated when I do this, because he would usually show up “coincidentally” with his dog on my street 30 mins later. Anyone has any suggestions or comments?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual knows all about this.

Another person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This is so annoying!

What do you think the best course of action is here?

I say they have to be brutally honest with this guy and tell him to back off.

Jeez, talk about a RUDE neighbor…