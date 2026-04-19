Teenage Girl Texted Her Older Sister About Visiting Grandma, But Her Mother Took It Personally And Accused Her Of Excluding Her

Family misunderstandings can escalate quickly.

The following story is about a teenage girl who simply texted her older sister and invited her to come over.

Her mother, however, took it wrongly and started being dramatic about it.

Now, she was left feeling confused and upset over something she didn’t intend.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA for telling my mom I shouldn’t be her therapist? I am 15F, my mother is 58F, and Mm sister is 24F. For some backstory, my sister moved out into her own apartment around a month ago. She comes around every now and then.

This teenage girl texted her older sister.

Anyway, last night my grandmother (80F) asked me to text my sister. She tried to call her and she did not answer. So I texted my sister. “Hey, Grandma tried to call you because she is making some food you might like. You did not answer, so she asked me to text you and ask if you wanted to come over.”

She responded with, “Okay, tell her I will be there tomorrow.”

Her mom told her something big.

So today, I came inside from walking our dog. Mom tells me something, “Oh, apparently, Sister’s mom is here. Sister is adopted. She wanted to know if she could come with her mom.” So I said, “Oh yeah, I knew she was coming.”

She told her mom she knew her sister was coming.

Mom kind of looked at me. She said, “Oh, I am glad you knew.” And I said, “Oh, I meant I knew Sister was coming. I did not know her mom was coming because Grandma asked me to text her asking her to come.”

Her mom started being dramatic.

Again, Mom looked at me. She said, “Oh, you are just like everyone else in my life. I always tell everyone everything because I do not like surprises. But it always turns out that the joke is on me.”

She walked away.

I just kind of sat there. I went to speak. My mother cut me off. She said, “It does not matter. I do not care. You guys can go be your own family without me.” After that, I walked away. So I need to know. Am I the jerk for feeling like I should not be talked to like this?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You should try to set boundaries, advises this person.

This one gives some sound suggestions, too.

Finally, another user chimes in.

Not everything is about you, Mom.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.