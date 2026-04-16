The Cashier Said They Gave Her A Diet Soda Because They Were Out Of Regular, So She Asked To Speak To The Manager

When you order a specific type of soda at a restaurant, you should be able to expect that that is what you will get.

What would you do if the clerk gave you a diet version rather than regular, and when you called them out on it, they said that they were out of the regular?

That is what happened to the customer in this story, so she demanded a refund and to speak to a manager about it, but she thinks she may have overreacted.

AITAH for demanding to talk to a manager when the clerk at a fast food place tried to pawn diet drinks as regular? I grabbed some “food” at a popular fast food taco place and ordered my food and a drink.

It is easy to tell the difference between diet and regular.

The drink comes I could immediately tell it was diet. I told the clerk of the mistake and got the response of “Sorry, we’re out of the regular of that flavor all we have is diet.”

It would be annoying, but I don’t know if you need to speak to a manager about it.

I was not happy about this and asked to speak to the manager. I wasn’t rude, but I was clear that this was not acceptable. I told him it is not ok to pawn off diet drinks just because you run out of a flavor and that they should ask if that was an ok alternative.

The clerk should offer alternatives and let the customer choose.

The clerk made a smart comment about it just being soda and at that point I demanded a refund and got it and walked out. I then had to find an alternative food option. AITA?

The clerk should not have assumed they wanted diet without asking, but it does seem excessive to escalate to a manager over this.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this issue.

These are all good points.

This commenter thinks they did the right thing.

Here is someone who says calling the manager was a legitimate response.

Yeah, it should be this simple.

This commenter makes a really good point.

The cashier should have known better, but it isn’t the end of the world.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.