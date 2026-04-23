April 23, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 889 – April 23

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 889 – April 23

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This street after one night’s rain
Satisfying or terrifying?
Epic veggie setup
His brain operates on a different level
Happy ‘Up’ vibes
The swan’s super cool landing technique
Gum nostalgia
Dutch reporter really dives into the story
A cat grew on my bed
St. Francis feeds a cardinal as daffodil looks on
Slow motion volcano eruption as seen from above
3D crosswalk in Iceland designed to slow cars
Sick on Sunday? We’ll bring the church to you!
Painting celebrates how kids know no limits
Mad toy truck camera skills
There are two types of corgis
Delightful highway sighting
It’s a double-yolker morning
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Artist Takes Old Books and Crafts Them into Extraordinary Cups, Saucers and Bowls
The 10x Challenge: How AI Factories are Redefining Energy Infrastructure
Could the Next “Great American Burger” Be Made of … Chicken?
Wild Experiment Suggests Lasers and Graphene Could Propel Future Spacecraft
What It’s Like to Visit an Existential Therapist
Gambling Is Thousands of Years Older Than We Thought
A Small Typo Actually Helped End WWII — The Amazing Story About A Codebreaker
513 humpback whales gather at massive Caribbean breeding ground
Why ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Fought to Revive His Goofy Sitcom
Using ChatGPT Health? Read this first.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 889 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 889 – April 23

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