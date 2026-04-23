The Shirk Report – Volume 889 – April 23
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– This street after one night’s rain
– Satisfying or terrifying?
– Epic veggie setup
– His brain operates on a different level
– Happy ‘Up’ vibes
– The swan’s super cool landing technique
– Gum nostalgia
– Dutch reporter really dives into the story
– A cat grew on my bed
– St. Francis feeds a cardinal as daffodil looks on
– Slow motion volcano eruption as seen from above
– 3D crosswalk in Iceland designed to slow cars
– Sick on Sunday? We’ll bring the church to you!
– Painting celebrates how kids know no limits
– Mad toy truck camera skills
– There are two types of corgis
– Delightful highway sighting
– It’s a double-yolker morning
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Artist Takes Old Books and Crafts Them into Extraordinary Cups, Saucers and Bowls
– The 10x Challenge: How AI Factories are Redefining Energy Infrastructure
– Could the Next “Great American Burger” Be Made of … Chicken?
– Wild Experiment Suggests Lasers and Graphene Could Propel Future Spacecraft
– What It’s Like to Visit an Existential Therapist
– Gambling Is Thousands of Years Older Than We Thought
– A Small Typo Actually Helped End WWII — The Amazing Story About A Codebreaker
– 513 humpback whales gather at massive Caribbean breeding ground
– Why ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Fought to Revive His Goofy Sitcom
– Using ChatGPT Health? Read this first.
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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