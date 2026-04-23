The Shirk Report – Volume 889 – April 23

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– This street after one night’s rain

– Satisfying or terrifying?

– Epic veggie setup

– His brain operates on a different level

– Happy ‘Up’ vibes

– The swan’s super cool landing technique

– Gum nostalgia

– Dutch reporter really dives into the story

– A cat grew on my bed

– St. Francis feeds a cardinal as daffodil looks on

– Slow motion volcano eruption as seen from above

– 3D crosswalk in Iceland designed to slow cars

– Sick on Sunday? We’ll bring the church to you!

– Painting celebrates how kids know no limits

– Mad toy truck camera skills

– There are two types of corgis

– Delightful highway sighting

– It’s a double-yolker morning

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Artist Takes Old Books and Crafts Them into Extraordinary Cups, Saucers and Bowls

– The 10x Challenge: How AI Factories are Redefining Energy Infrastructure

– Could the Next “Great American Burger” Be Made of … Chicken?

– Wild Experiment Suggests Lasers and Graphene Could Propel Future Spacecraft

– What It’s Like to Visit an Existential Therapist

– Gambling Is Thousands of Years Older Than We Thought

– A Small Typo Actually Helped End WWII — The Amazing Story About A Codebreaker

– 513 humpback whales gather at massive Caribbean breeding ground

– Why ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Fought to Revive His Goofy Sitcom

– Using ChatGPT Health? Read this first.

5 VIDEOS