Their Customer Tried To Pull A Fast One On Them, But They Caught Him In The Act And Publicly Humiliated Him

Just because you have a long-standing relationship with a client, doesn’t mean you can always trust them.

What would you do if you caught an established customer trying to cheat you? One person recently shared their epic own of this situation on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Check-mating a dishonest customer (billing for a transportation company)

I’m a billing clerk for a small transportation company in the US.

We do a lot of local LTL moves (delivering to warehouses and malls and the like).

Most people don’t stop to consider that line of work.

This particular customer, we do a certain run for them a couple of times a week that delivers into a mall store.

We have to bring it to the ground, take it inside, unpack it, verify the boxes individually, etc.

Everything is charged based on weight and the dimensions on the skids are always large, so the dim weight we charge by is always higher than the actual weight.

The higher the weight, the more money it costs of course.

Seems like a fair enough system.

So the last couple, they’ve just *conveniently* left the dimensions off the paperwork so I won’t know the dims and can’t do the math to charge them for it.

However, the dimensions are on the paperwork from the airline where we pick it up from.

So I just used those.

If the information is readily available, might as well use it.

The guy in charge of the account calls and is all in a huff that I charged them this ‘outrageous’ dim weight that he says I ‘can’t justify’ because ‘there are no dimensions on the paperwork’.

His furious silence when I pointed out the airline paperwork has dimensions was so delightful.

That must have been a euphoric own.

He barely uttered an “Ok thanks” as he hung up the phone.

Nice try, buddy.

It’s moments like these that make client-facing jobs feel worth it. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Some comments shared their own tricks of the trade.



Others expressed their own strong opinions.



One person reveled in this rare perk of the job.



But another left behind a valid point.



Shipping, handling, and lies are not included here.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.