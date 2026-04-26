They Were Best Friends For Years, But When The Two Girls Became Teenagers, Everything Changed Between Them

Friendships as teenagers can be difficult to say the least.

As soon as hormones get involved, so come lots of intense feelings – and people who once seemed compatible friends can truly turn on one another.

It sucks and it hurts, but sometimes you have to move on and find better people to spend your time with.

As for the girl in this story? She took a different approach, with questionable consequences.

Read on to find out what happened.

Be a jerk, I steal your friends I used to have a best female friend, and whether it was a edgy conversation or just drawing, we did everything together. For five years we were best friends. To be clear we were pretty edgy teenagers. Then the dreadful time came to find a secondary school: she went to a different one than I did, and naturally she found her new friend group and we did less stuff together. Altogether we both changed in different ways, we still spent a little time walking to school together.

But then things started to change between them.

During the last year of my schooldays she was especially distanced from me. I don’t remember why, but she was barely talking to me. We had lots of fights (like some teenagers do), but in the end it always turned back to friendship – until one day she straight up started ghosting me, making fun of me, and even spending time with my crush. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when she (once again) ghosted me while hanging out with my crush guy and straight up telling him not to text me while they were hanging around. I saw them on my way home. Back then I was a jealous mess, and that broke me.

Let’s see what she did in response.

She regularly told me that she had a crush on a certain guy. I knew him personally, he was a pretty chill dude and we talked sometimes. But I knew she was madly in love with him and I had his number, so I texted him. We talked, A LOT. I spend a lot of time with him. And I enjoyed her envy look whenever she would see us both. So I started flirting with him too. And surprise surprise, he told me that he knew he was her crush but I seemed a bit more interesting. We hung out bit more and we talked much more, even to the point of him sending ‘interesting’ pictures. I made it clear with body language and intentionally hugging him and stuff that she had no chance anymore. Well I never had anything with that guy. I don’t talk to either of them. But I did enjoy her envy and angry looks.

Yikes. Sure this is teenagers, but some people are beyond petty.

It’s not even the two girls who seemed to take the natural decline of their friendship poorly so decided to be petty to one another in revenge.

Rather, it’s the poor boy who thought two girls liked him, was vulnerable in the face of her manipulation – and then it turned out to be just a game. Yuck.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought it was normal kid stuff.

While this Redditor joked about taking the headline literally.

Meanwhile, others were encouraging.

Hopefully all the characters in this story have grown up and put this kind of behavior behind them.

Sometimes as teens we act in odd ways, because the small stuff seems huge.

Then, as we mature, we realise what really matters

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.