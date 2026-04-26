This Guy Wrote A Great Song, But Now He Thinks He’s Owed More Than He Actually Is For It

Who gets the credit over a group artistic effort will never not be a widely heated debate.

How would you handle getting snubbed for your artistic accomplishments? One guy recently sought validation over his method with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for trying to sue my school for not crediting me for our school hymn?

The time since my graduation from my previous school has reached three years.

My passion for music production and creation has remained constant throughout my life.

The school band club which I established achieved immediate recognition after our first practice session.

That’s pretty impressive for an artist so young.

That thought process led me to think I should set my goals at a higher level.

Our school had no hymn at that time which other schools used as their musical standard.

I proposed to our band that we should write a hymn because it would help people remember our musical accomplishments.

A selfish idea, but a good one.

My members agreed, so I approached our advisor (even though I founded the group, we still needed one).

She approved the proposal and provided us with her backing.

After I purchased an FL Studio license, we worked on the song during our nighttime sessions after classes.

Oh wow, sounds like he took this pretty seriously.

I created the musical base, and our advisor provided the first draft of the lyrics.

I changed the lyrics because they sounded artificial and did not suit the requirements of a hymn.

The musical piece reached completion after three weeks of work.

This guy definitely thinks very highly of himself.

The advisor evaluated our work and sent it to the principal and staff members.

The staff members responded positively, which led to their approval of the school hymn as the official school anthem.

Then everything went through a process of transformation.

That’s rarely a good sign.

My name appeared missing from the official documents when I requested to examine them.

I believed that it represented a mistake, but my advisor needed to add my name according to her second thoughts.

I found the situation uncomfortable, but I chose to ignore it.

That’s a tough situation to navigate.

The graduation ceremony included the hymn performance, but my name remained absent from the performance.

My advisor dismissed my second request by telling me that the problem would receive correction.

I asked the students at present to identify the person who composed the hymn, but they failed to provide an answer.

Not surprising, but definitely disappointing.

The entire work exists without any recognition whatsoever.

A long duration has passed, which makes me feel disrespected.

Our band dedicated ourselves to hard work while spending my own money, yet our efforts remained unacknowledged.

The money part is the kicker here.

The situation had reached a point where I needed assistance, but it now has progressed towards legal proceedings.

My former school sent me a notice which shows their disappointment about my decision to pursue a lawsuit.

I feel conflicted about what to do so I went here to ask for more opinions. Thank you.

It’s an extreme reaction, but maybe a somewhat valid one? Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

Without more detail, most comments were split.



Though some didn’t mince words.



And thought the endeavor was pointless.



Not to mention somewhat cringeworthy.



But one person cut right to the root of the issue.



This guy is going to have to face the music.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.