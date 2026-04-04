This Little Girl Tried To Help An Adult In Need, And Learned The Hard Way That Nice People Aren’t Always Good

We always hear stories about heroic people who do good deeds, but that doesn’t mean the recipient is always grateful.

What would you do if your nice gesture blew up in your face? One teenager recently pondered her misgivings about a situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for suggesting a woman on crutches put her extra bag in the backpack

So, I was walking and this woman on crutches asked me for help.

She had a backpack and another bag, and she asked if I could carry the bag for her for about 100 meters.

She sounds like a Good Samaritan.

I said yes and started helping her.

While we were walking, she asked me if there was a way she wouldn’t be bothered by the bag once she got on the bus.

I just asked her, “Can’t you put the bag in your backpack?”

Seems like a valid question.

She immediately got mad and said, “What is wrong with you? I went all the way to the center to get food, give me the bag back, I’ll find a way myself”.

I told her I didn’t mean to be disrespectful, but she just kept demanding the bag back.

I ended up saying, “Why are you disrespecting me? I’m 14 and you’re a grown woman”, and she just said she wasn’t in the mood to argue.

Hopefully this girl doesn’t take the wrong lesson away from this.

I gave her the bag and she gave me a sarcastic “Have a good day”, so I just ignored her and walked away.

I genuinely just wanted to help and was asking a question to solve her problem.

AITA for how I handled it?

This poor girl still sounds like she has a lot to learn. Let’s see if Reddit was any help with that.

The comments section seemed to jump right to the worst-case scenario.



Though some were more altruistic than others.



One person pointed out the gaps in the story.



Another expressed gratitude for her safety.



And one person just laid it all out there.



No good deed goes unpunished.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.