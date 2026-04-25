This Woman Did Her Son A Massive Favor, But Now He’s Accusing Her Of Scamming Him

Cars are a luxury good nowadays, and certainly no one is guaranteed one.

What would you do if your teen was ungrateful for sacrificing your vehicle for them? One kid recently sought validation on Reddit about this to unexpected results. Here’s what happened.

AITA for questioning my moms choice to make me pay full price for her car

I want to start this off by saying I’m very grateful to be able to have a car and my mom was generous enough to sell me hers.

I’m a teen who was looking for a first car a couple months back, long story short, none of the options we looked at were right for me and my mom suggested selling her 2016 hybrid Prius to me for 8,000.

Seems perfectly reasonable in this economy.

I googled the average price for that kind of sale and that amount seemed to be in the middle so I bought it.

It runs pretty smoothly and I’ve only had minor complications so far, she used my money to help buy a new car for herself.

Sounds like a win-win situation.

I was happy until everyone that I’ve told this to has been shocked that she would make me pay that, and suggesting that she scammed me out of my money.

I thought it was a good price for what I got but my friends are making me feel otherwise.

Those friends should probably mind their own business.

I brought it up to her without accusing her and she got very defensive.

This is my first time posting here, I really just wanted an unbiased opinion on whether or not I’m being stupid right now.

It seems like this kid is genuinely asking in good faith. Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit were helpful to him.

Unsurprisingly, the comments were a huge reality check.



Though one person was diplomatic.



Others asked the important questions.



Another put the situation into perspective.



But someone else put it plain and simply.



Life is a highway, and this kid is set for a smooth ride.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.