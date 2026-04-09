Travel Stop Shift Lead Helped A Customer With A Return, But When She Refused To Go Against Company Policy, He Mocked Her Double Chin And Claimed It’s Not An Insult

Some people think they can treat retail workers however they want.

So, what would you do if you were helping a rude customer and he began mocking your appearance? Would you let him know what you think? Or would you finish the transaction and calmly walk away?

In the following story, one shift lead finds herself in this situation at a travel stop. Here’s how it played out.

So, This Happened to Me Today and I’m Still at a Loss for Words as to How People Are Entirely Rude and Think That They Are Not I have never been so offended in my life as I was today. I work for a travel stop as a shift lead and team trainer, and I deal with all kinds of customers daily. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the indifferent. My boss asked me to go fix the lottery machine, as she didn’t have the patience for it. She was having a day, and I understand that, fully. I clarified with her which machine, as we have the scratch-off machine and the one behind the desk. She says the one behind the desk, and I head off to take care of it.

The guy’s attitude was bad from the start.

I’m finishing up fixing the machine, and a customer comes up to the desk and says that he has a return. The cashier says to him, “Hold on, just a minute.” I turn to him, tell him that as soon as I finish up with that machine, I’ll be right with him. I finish that up, turn to him, and ask him what I can do for him.

It seemed to be an easy enough task.

He says he wants to return this item. Absolutely, no problem. He has his receipt, he lays his rewards card on the desk (this becomes relevant later), and I ask him why he was returning it? Did it not work out for you, is it broken, did you not like it? He looks at me and says, “Obviously.”

At first, she thought she had something on her chin.

So, I start processing the return on the register. I ask him if he has the card ending in (the last 4 digits of the card he used to pay with). He said, yes, but I want it back on there and points to his rewards card. I explain to him that I can’t do that. The company policy is that refunds are issued the same way they are paid. He rolls his eyes, and then he says, “What’s that?” and starts to rub his chin and under his chin. Now, I had just returned from lunch, so I’m thinking, great, I have something on my face. So I start wiping my chin and under it, trying to feel if there’s anything there.

Then, she realized what he was talking about.

At this point, I’m seriously confused because I don’t feel anything. He says, “No, this,” and proceeds to grab under his chin. I finally figured out what he was referring to. Now, mind you, I am a big woman. I don’t care about this, I’m proud of myself, I love myself for exactly who I am, but I won’t let some idiot insult me. Yes, he was talking about my double chin. I said, “Excuse me?!” I turn to my cashier to make sure I heard him correctly. She’s just shaking her head in disbelief.

Her manager was so proud of her response.

He then tells me that not an insult! I looked at him and said, “Sir, that is ABSOLUTELY an insult!” I finish up the refund. He then tries to say something else, to which I reply by holding up my hand, saying, “Have a great day,” and I walk away.

Her boss was impressed.

I was completely done with today at that point. And seeing as I love my job and can’t afford to be without one, I walked away. When I told my boss what happened, she said she was proud of how I handled the situation because she wouldn’t have been so nice (lol). Never, in my almost half a century on this Earth, have I been so offended as I was today.

Wow! That guy has some nerve.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would’ve said to him.

This reader thinks the guy was insecure.

Women do not like this question when it’s not true.

According to this comment, the guy was spreading misery.

This person thinks he was just looking for someone to bully.

They should refuse him service.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.