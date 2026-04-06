Waitresses Were Mad That One Server Always Made More Money In Tips Than Anyone Else, But When They Traded Sections With Her, They Made Less In Tips Than Before

When you work at a restaurant, there are many factors that come into play when determining how much money you bring home.

What would you do if the other waitresses got upset because you made more money, and they said it was because you always got the good sections?

That is what happened to the waitress in this story, so she let them trade sections with her.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Want my section because I make more money. Go ahead I will still make more than you. This all happened about 18 years ago.

I was a waitress for a Village Inn. I worked the morning shift because it had the most business. Now this is back when smoking was still allowed in restaurants and we had a smoking section and a non smoking section.

This seems like a reasonable setup.

Our seating chart was designed for this in mind and never changed even after the restaurant went full non smoking. Now on Sunday we had your wonderful church rush that would pack the entire place for hours. So, Sunday was totally non smoking until 3pm.

This must have been a busy restaurant.

On the weekends we would have about 8 servers. This meant that smoking side had 2 while the other side had 6. So, if you worked the smoking side you had 10 tables to take care of while the other servers had 4. Management knew I was good at what I did and would always put me in the biggest section on Sunday and I could take care of all 10 of the tables no problem.

The other servers aren’t going to like this.

Now servers always talk about their tips and without fail I always made more than anyone else. This caused anger from some of the newer servers and they said it was because I always got the better section.

Management came to me and told me what was going on that’s when we decided on malicious compliance. Ok you can have my section next Sunday I will take this small section. But since I am on the other side of the restaurant I will not be able to help you much.

She’ll make money regardless of where she is stationed.

I then got to enjoy a less stressful Sunday did my job like normal turned my tables and made a ton of money. The other server was running around like crazy and not getting much done. At the end of the shift they learned that they made less than the week before because of how bad they were taking care of their tables and the church crowd are horrible if you aren’t taking care of them right.

I bet this was very satisfying.

It was always great to hear the server say you can have your section back I don’t want it ever again. Now this was not a 1 time thing this happened many times over the 5 years I worked there. Every time it happened I still made more money.

Every time we would get a new server complain I just smiled and said go ahead take my section I could use a break.

Some people just can’t believe that someone else is getting more money because they are better at their job.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

Yup, this is what they really meant.

Here is a former waitress.

The worst performers are often the biggest complainers.

Here is a former waiter.

This is all too true.

A good waitress will always out perform a bad one.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.