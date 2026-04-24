When Money Keeps Going Missing In Your House, Who Do You Suspect First? For These TikTokers, Their Cat Was The Prime Suspect.

For many people, setting a few dollars on the dresser at night is pretty common, but when that money keeps going missing, who do you suspect took it?

After an investigation, these TikTokers found that they had a cat burglar. Literally.

The video they made shows the husband looking through the cat house with the cat watching closely (and looking guilty, I might add).

What is going on?

He reaches in and pulls out handfuls of dollar bills. The caption reads, “My BF couldn’t find his money…”

Oh, this cat is quite the thief. There are dozens of dollar bills in there, along with lots of toys.

The husband keeps pulling out more and more, it is honestly impressive. In the description of the video, they wrote, “Cat Burglar. Follow for more…”

Honestly, can you even get upset at such a cute cat?

The video isn’t long, but it sure is funny. Cats are sometimes hoarders like dragons, and that certainly seems to be the case here.

Maybe the cat saw the money out for anyone to take, so he wanted to keep it safe for them.

Regardless, I think they should let the kitty keep the money!

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think about it.

The commenters think this was just too funny. Check them out.

LOL. Yup, they found all the evidence they needed.

Your honor, I argue that this was an illegal search and seizure.

I agree, that money should belong to the cat!

Cats do the darndest things, but I find this one NOT GUILTY!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!