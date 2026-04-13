Woman Agreed To A Birthday Dinner With Her Dad Since Her Husband Would Be Working That Night, But He Got Upset And Insisted To Take Her Out Instead

Birthdays can sometimes come with unexpected expectations.

In this story, a woman agreed to a birthday dinner with her dad since her husband would be working that evening.

But her husband didn’t like the idea and felt it was his responsibility to take her out instead.

Check out the full details below…

AITAH because I want to say yes to having dinner with my dad on my birthday? I (37F) was asked to have a birthday dinner by my dad on my actual birthday. He did not say anything about me inviting my family. My girls will be with their dad on that Friday evening. My current husband will be at work during said dinner.

This woman said yes to her dad.

I did not think much of it. This was an easy yes because I did not have plans. My husband, on the other hand, does not want me to go. He says that it is a husband’s responsibility to take his wife out on her birthday. And that he will look bad if he is not the one taking me out.

Her husband was offended by her dad’s invitation.

My husband is offended that my dad did not say anything about inviting the rest of the family. None of them are available. My husband’s compromise is that I tell my dad I can do lunch with him and my husband on my birthday. Now, am I the jerk?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He should have made a plan, says this one.

People are calling out the husband.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Birthday plans easily get ruined when family members don’t agree.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.