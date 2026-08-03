His New Neighbors Won’t Control Their Kids—And His Yard Keeps Getting Trashed

Hey, I’m all for kids being outside, enjoying themselves, and being a bit rowdy to blow off some steam.

That’s what being young is all about!

But…if the local kids in your neighborhood behave like a pack of wild dogs and make your life miserable, there’s a problem…

In today’s story, a man opened up about why the situation with the kids in his neighborhood is testing his sanity…and he’s not sure what to do next…

Let’s take a look at what he’s dealing with…

New build nightmare. “Not sure if I am overreacting, but we just built our first house in a new neighborhood. We saved money, used our FHA loan, put down a decent down payment and were excited for this journey. We soon found out that our neighbors on each side of us are related, as well as several other neighbors on our street (maybe 5 of the 9 houses).

This doesn’t sound good…

There is a severe lack of parenting, respect for boundaries and properties. The 2 year old kids run down the middle of the street all the time and do not move out of the way for cars. I paid for a new fence and they climb on it all the time and have left multiple dents in the metal. Before getting the fence, a survey company marked the property lines with wooden stakes, but half of them were removed by the kids. They do not take care of the lawn at all with, no weed eater to be seen so the house looks poorly unkept.

Cute kids!

They also ride bikes through my lawn and leave trash in my grass all the time. This fall, I have been replanting a bunch of grass following a drought and put up some signs that say Keep Off Grass, Please. However, they still do not respect my property and I find bikes still parked in my lawn and trash littered in the dirt where my grass seed is.

He’s completely over it..

I feel like I want to just start over and move my family away as they do not respect any of my property at all. The kids at least say hi, but they are always wanting to come play with my son’s toys, but do not interact with him at all, just seems like they want his things. I know confronting them can be bad as over half the street is their family and they can make it worse. Is there any advice on this and how I should handle it? Two families have moved away with more wanting to move because of this family too, so it is not just me. Sorry for the long post, but have lost sleep over this and just need a solution!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And another reader asked some questions.

Yikes!

This is a bit much, don’t you think?

I think the best course of action is to try to have an open and honest discussion with these folks…even though it sounds like it might not go well…

This guy and his family are stuck in a bad living situation…