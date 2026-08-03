“Try Standing on Your Feet All Day”: Cashier Snaps After Rich Boyfriend Claims His Workout Is “Harder Than Her Job”

It’s easy to compare two routines when only one person has to worry about paying the bills.

One woman reached that point after working long cashier shifts while preparing to start college.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend spends his days attending classes and training for a sport he loves while his family covers every expense.

After one exhausting shift, she asked him to show more understanding.

Instead, he claimed his athletic training counted as the same kind of work.

Read on to see why she’s so upset over the whole thing.

AITAH for getting mad at my boyfriend for comparing our “”jobs””? My boyfriend (26) comes from a rich family. By his own admission, he has never worked a day in his life and has his life fully funded by his mother/parents. He is in university right now, gets thousands of dollars a month to spend, and has all his expenses covered (rent, utilities, etc.). All he does all day is go to university and do his chosen sport 2x a day (gym or sport practice). He LOVES his chosen sport and wants to start competing in it. I (21) come from a moderate family (we always had our needs met, but I have never lived in a fully finished house). I work a student job as a cashier 4-6 days a week (8-12 hours a day, I end work at 9:30 at night) and soon will start university (electrical engineering).

They do not see eye-to-eye on certain things.

My parents pay for my bus fare and phone bill. Work pretty much takes up all my life right now. Even at home, I’m doing side hustles, selling my clothes and unused stuff, etc. My boyfriend and I live together. He never takes my job seriously because I’m just a cashier. Mind you, in the past he quit his cashier job after one day because he was so fed up with it. One day. I’ve been doing this for 1+ year. Go figure…

After a long shift, she got really annoyed.

Additionally (he knows that), I have poor muscle strength/serious physical weakness issues, which make everything even more unbearable. I’m in constant, unimaginable pain. I have to stand in one place and bend all day for hours. My feet feel like they are peeling off by the end of each shift. One day, I went home after a particularly tiring shift. I was tired and hungry and upset and annoyed. He kept being dumb and inconsiderate, so admittedly I snapped at him quite hard, telling him to shut up because he has it easy. Of course he is all energetic because he is doing just his sport and university and isn’t stressed about whether or not he can pay for his stuff next month, and that he isn’t working, so maybe he could be a bit more considerate of my struggles.

But he didn’t stop there.

He called me an ******* and told me he does work—that him doing his sport is the exact same as me doing my cashier job because his mom funds his life because he does that sport. So I snapped again, told him it’s not the same at all, and just stormed out. I wanted to say more, but I was so upset already. How could he even think it’s the same?

She knows she could’ve handled it better, but she’s very frustrated.

I am at this place for over 8 hours. My managers are ******** and have insane expectations from a student worker, mind you. I am in pain 24/7 and nothing helps. Customers are old and annoying and resentful. I am not allowed to breathe for a single moment. I HAVE to do this job no matter what or else I won’t have money. His little sport? Yes, he does it every day. Yes, he is doing a hard routine. But does he enjoy it? YES!! Is he FORCED to do it every single day or else he won’t have money??? NO!!!! Does he have a safety net to rely on? YES!!! Is he in constant pain that is worsened by his sport? NO!!!! Looking back, I could have handled it better. Not been so snappy. Been more calm and level-headed. But this isn’t the first time he has disrespected me and dismissed my hardships. AITA?

Eek! It’s never good to hear about problems like this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This is very clear.

According to this comment, he’s living a life of privilege.

Great question.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

This is pretty true.

She may not have handled the conversation perfectly, but her frustration makes complete sense.

Training for a sport you love is not the same as working long shifts because you need the money.

Her boyfriend has the freedom to stop whenever he wants, while she depends on every paycheck.

He should spend less time comparing their lives and more time trying to understand hers.

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