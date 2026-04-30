Imagine finding your dream home but realizing you can’t afford all the repairs it needs. Would you be willing to pull money out of an account that is intended for something else in order to buy the house, or would you find a house you can actually afford?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. The bride to be knows this money is not intended for a house fund, but her fiancé wants her to use it for that purpose anyway.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not using the money I saved for my brother to pay for a house with my fiancé? My fiancé (46m) and I (40f) have recently started to discuss building our own house. We currently live in my four bedroom apartment and it is too small for us. The plan is for me to sell my apartment and put the profits from that into buying a house big enough to have separate bedrooms for my two daughters and his two sons and daughter. My fiancé doesn’t earn as much as I do, so the majority of the money will come from me and I don’t really have a issue with it as we do split the cost of everything fairly and since I earn more I pay a higher percentage.

Her fiancé thought they found their dream house.

Now here comes the issue. The house we originally wanted was in our price range but after inspection we realized to bring it up to code was just way too much and so we opted to just build our own instead. My fiancé was very keen on that house. He considered it our dream house and so he was very disappointed when we couldn’t get it.

But maybe they could afford it.

Then a few weeks ago he was going through some paperwork with me and he found out that I have another savings account I share with my sister. He accused me of having hidden it from him. And I reminded him that he was always aware that I put money aside every month. He said he didn’t realize how much we had saved.

This is a nice thing to do.

Me and my sister have a joint savings account for our brother who is currently in prison (he will be released in a few months). My sister and I agreed to put in 10% to 25% of our salaries into that account and we have done that for nearly 16 years. The account has grown to a significant amount.

It’s not really her money.

Since he found out exactly how much money is in that account he has been really upset about me not using that money to buy the house. I’m also very frustrated with him for constantly bringing it up because I don’t consider that money to be mine. We had a massive argument on Sunday and since then he and his children have been staying at his parents. I had a conversation with two mutual friends and since that conversation I’ve been thinking that I might be wrong.

She’s saving the money for her brother. It’s not a fund to fix up a house.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for ending the engagement.

This person sees red flags.

So many red flags!

Here’s a good suggestion and a good point.

Talk about greedy!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.