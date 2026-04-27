Woman Endured Terrible Boss At Work, So When The Right Opportunity Came, She Sent Her A Message With The Exact Same Toxic Words She Got From Her

Workplace environments can sometimes push people to their limits.

In this story, a woman worked for years under a difficult boss who treated the staff poorly and ignored serious issues.

When she finally decided to leave the job, she received an awful message from her boss.

But when she later saw her boss’s arrest online, she decided to respond in the exact same way!

Let’s take a closer look!

My ex-boss taught me about responsibility so I returned the favor. I had a boss for five years. We will call her J. I worked with young children with disabilities. Some of the issues I had with J ranged from minor problems to major issues.

This woman shared what her boss’s minor and major problems were.

The minor problems included never responding to emails. She also did not provide basic necessities that our program was supposed to provide. The major issues included accusing me of breaking student iPads. She also repeatedly asked me to do illegal things.

Her boss laughed at her when she raised some of her concerns.

She did not respond to child abuse complaints. She laughed at me when I shared how concerned I was about some of this. She made my staff cry on a weekly basis.

This was how her boss responded most of the time.

Some of her favorite quotes were the following. “I pay you. You do what I want.” “If you don’t like it, go work at Walmart.” “That is why you are not the boss.” “Be your own problem solver.”

On her last day of work, her boss left her with a goodbye message.

She was a complete and total jerk. After five years, I could not take it anymore. On my last day of work, my colleagues had a party for me. They had all signed a card. My boss signed it with a message. “Not everyone is cut out for this level of responsibility. Good luck, J.”

She gave her a card, saying the exact same message she got from her boss.

So last week, imagine my reaction when I saw her mugshot posted on social media. She was arrested for DWI. So I sent her a “thinking of you” greeting card. Inside, I wrote a message: “I am so sorry to hear about your arrest. Not everyone is cut out for this level of responsibility. Good luck.”

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and sweet.

This user offers some useful advice.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

It’s great petty revenge, says this person.

Finally, people are loving the revenge.

The most satisfying message is the same one you got from a bad boss.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.