Woman Has Been Enabling Her Irresponsible Roommate For Years, So She Decided To Give Her A Month To Move Out Or Get Her Act Together

Enabling someone’s lack of responsibility does more harm than good.

This woman has been supporting her younger roommate for years. When she’s finally had enough, she decided to give her a month to move out, but her other friend thought she was being harsh.

Read the full story below.

AITA for giving my friend only a month to move out? Here are the players in this ongoing drama: Me — obvious (28); Rick — boyfriend (24); Ilana — friend/roommate (23); and Frank — friend (23). To start, I have essentially been the guardian of Ilana for almost five years now. Her home life was not the best, so when I moved states and she turned 18, I invited her to move in with me. Together with some others, we started a new life, and I tried to teach her the life skills she needed. Fast forward to now: after several apartments and situations, we’ve made it through thick and thin. I’ve grown up, tried to get my own life together, and become a fully independent adult. Ilana has not. Admittedly, I’ve babied her. I handled everything because whenever I tried to give her responsibility, she messed up badly. She couldn’t even keep a job for more than nine months and hasn’t had one for six.

This woman made a decision to kick Ilana out in a month.

When Rick came into my life, he started opening my eyes to what’s been going on—the weaponized incompetence, the mooching, and the decline in my mental health that I’ve been trying to deny. Finally, at the end of February, I told Ilana, along with friends there to support us both, that she needed to be out by the end of March (with flexibility, as long as she had a place and a job lined up). For the past week, I’ve been trying to help her with more intensive job hunting and locating apartments within a reasonable budget. In comes Frank, a long-time friend of both Ilana and me. He lives in another state, though I’m not sure how relevant that is. Frank strongly believes that I’m a heartless person for only giving Ilana a month and that it’s unreasonable. But in my eyes, I’ve given her YEARS to step up. She’s been unemployed for over six months now. She’s been given more than enough time. So, AITAH?

Illana is in desperate need of a wake-up call.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their thoughts.

Here’s a valid response.

A fair perspective from this user.

Some sensible advice.

Another person chimes in.

And this one has something to say.

Sometimes, young people need some tough love to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.