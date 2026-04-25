Woman Is Forced To Work During Her Approved Vacation Time, But When Her Supervisor Responds In A Completely Unprofessional Way, She Wants A New One

Imagine requesting vacation time months in advance and it’s approved. What would you do if it was time for you to go on vacation and your supervisor suddenly insisted that you had to be in the office for a couple important meetings?

In this story, one woman finds herself in that exact situation, so she jumps on a call to discuss it with her supervisor. That makes the situation even worse, and now she wants a new supervisor.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for requesting to be moved to a different supervisor after mine acted unprofessional I 24F work for a large company. I had a week of scheduled vacation time but the week prior, I had two emergent meetings scheduled during my vacation that I was required to attend. Both meetings required extensive preparation beforehand so I was loosing at least 8 hrs of my vacation to do so. Along with that, I was behind in my own work after a problem at work so I was planning to do an additional 8 hrs during my vacation. We had a 2 day work from home policy that was take away a couple months ago but you can still work from home with supervisor approval.

They don’t like how the supervisor responded to their request.

So, I asked my supervisor if they would approve 2 days WFH during my vacation due to the reasons above. They instantly said no and asked me to be onsite, even though they knew I would be out of state. We jumped on a call to discuss and they pretty much flipped on me, please enjoy some of the following quotes “You backed me into a corner and I can’t say no” “I can’t say no otherwise you’ll be mad at me” “You put me into a terrible position where I don’t have a choice” “It’s like you put a knife to my throat and I can’t say no” I found the entire conversation to be completely unprofessional, along with the last line being extremely triggering to someone with severe depression which they are aware of.

Nothing has changed.

After that conversation and experiencing some retaliation the following day, I requested to be moved to a new supervisor. The issue was never reported to HR, only upper management who said they do not move people for personal problems but would see what they could do. Well, here we are 2 months later and nothing has changed.

Now we get to the real question.

Would I be TAH if I report this to HR to try and have them move me to one of the other 8 supervisor in my department? Is this even a legitimate reason to be moved or am I overreacting? I don’t want to leave the department but I feel like I won’t have any choice unless they move me to a different supervisor. I cannot continue working in a toxic environment without risking my mental health

How awful! I’d be furious if I was expected to work during my approved vacation time, and the supervisor’s comments were completely out of line.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a vote to tell HR.

One person points out the real problem.

She needs to learn to say “no.”

Here’s a suggestion about how to proceed.

Her supervisor was way out of line!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.