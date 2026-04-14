Woman Started A New Job In Healthcare, But Her Boss Called Her On Her Day Off Over A Coworker’s Complaint About Using Her Phone During Work

Workplaces should respect boundaries and personal time.

In this story, a newly hired employee received a call from her boss during her day off.

She got scolded for using her phone during work, as told by a certain coworker.

She explained that she was on her lunch break, but didn’t get an apology for the misunderstanding.

Check out the full details below.

What’s the point of being a tattle tale at work? A bit of a rant, but I work as a CNA in healthcare. I recently started a few weeks ago, so I am basically a new hire. Today, on my day off, I get a call from a local number I didn’t recognize. But I answered it anyway.

This woman received a call from her boss.

It was my boss calling me on my day off. He scolded me about “being on my phone at work the other day according to coworker X.” I immediately stopped her and said I was on my lunch break while on the phone. My boss didn’t even apologize. She just paused for a moment, immediately dialed her tone down, and said: “Oh, okay then. There must have been a misunderstanding.”

She couldn’t stand this kind of toxic work culture.

I’m female, by the way, and so is my coworker. I can’t stand this. Only 3 weeks into my new job and there’s already a coworker tattling. What’s even the point of this? I never understood this type of behavior in the workplace. It’s stressful enough that we’re short-staffed.

She was on her lunch break when she was using her phone.

I was just on my lunch break minding my own business on my phone. This coworker is middle-aged, by the way, if that’s any relevance. I’m in my early 30s.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This person agrees with OP.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s some useful advice from this one.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

A toxic officemate makes the entire work culture more stressful.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.