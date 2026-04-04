Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non-Stop Ranting

Customer service jobs can be emotionally exhausting.

In this story, a woman answered a call from a customer who immediately started screaming and ranting at her.

She tried to offer solutions, but every word she said only triggered more yelling.

Eventually, the non-stop shouting pushed her past her limit.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I lost my cool and hung up on a customer for the first time. I try my best to keep home at home and work at work. But I am only human. I have been having a hard time the past several weeks.

This woman took a call from an irate customer.

This morning was particularly draining for me. I took a call from a customer. Immediately, upon picking up the line, they started unloading on me. I did my best to get their information and try to help them come to a solution. No direction I tried to give them was right. Everything I said to them was met with them continuing to rant and scream at me.

When she couldn’t take it anymore, she hung up.

I set the phone down mid-call to allow them to finish screaming. Then, I took a moment to confirm their contact information and discuss next steps. The ranting and screaming continued and continued and continued. So, I let my frustration get the best of me. I hung up the phone.

She sent a follow-up email, but she still felt bad about what happened.

My flight response kicked in hard. I burst out crying in my office. I went through and took care of their reported issue. I sent them a follow-up email to confirm it after I had calmed down. But I still feel really bad about it hours later. I have always held it together well enough to get through the day. So this is a first for me. Can anyone relate to this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought.

Hanging up is a good response to verbal abuse, says this one.

This one had done it, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Even the calmest customer service voice sometimes needs a mute button for real life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.