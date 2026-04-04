Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non-Stop Ranting
Customer service jobs can be emotionally exhausting.
In this story, a woman answered a call from a customer who immediately started screaming and ranting at her.
She tried to offer solutions, but every word she said only triggered more yelling.
Eventually, the non-stop shouting pushed her past her limit.
Read the full story below for all the details.
I lost my cool and hung up on a customer for the first time.
I try my best to keep home at home and work at work.
But I am only human.
I have been having a hard time the past several weeks.
This woman took a call from an irate customer.
This morning was particularly draining for me. I took a call from a customer.
Immediately, upon picking up the line, they started unloading on me.
I did my best to get their information and try to help them come to a solution.
No direction I tried to give them was right.
Everything I said to them was met with them continuing to rant and scream at me.
When she couldn’t take it anymore, she hung up.
I set the phone down mid-call to allow them to finish screaming.
Then, I took a moment to confirm their contact information and discuss next steps.
The ranting and screaming continued and continued and continued.
So, I let my frustration get the best of me.
I hung up the phone.
She sent a follow-up email, but she still felt bad about what happened.
My flight response kicked in hard. I burst out crying in my office.
I went through and took care of their reported issue.
I sent them a follow-up email to confirm it after I had calmed down.
But I still feel really bad about it hours later.
I have always held it together well enough to get through the day.
So this is a first for me. Can anyone relate to this?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This person makes a valid point.
Here’s a similar thought.
Hanging up is a good response to verbal abuse, says this one.
This one had done it, too.
Finally, short and simple.
Even the calmest customer service voice sometimes needs a mute button for real life.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
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