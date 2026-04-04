April 4, 2026 at 5:24 am

Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non-Stop Ranting

by Heide Lazaro

Woman working in a call center feeling frustrated

Pexels/Reddit

Customer service jobs can be emotionally exhausting.

In this story, a woman answered a call from a customer who immediately started screaming and ranting at her.

She tried to offer solutions, but every word she said only triggered more yelling.

Eventually, the non-stop shouting pushed her past her limit.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I lost my cool and hung up on a customer for the first time.

I try my best to keep home at home and work at work.

But I am only human.

I have been having a hard time the past several weeks.

This woman took a call from an irate customer.

This morning was particularly draining for me. I took a call from a customer.

Immediately, upon picking up the line, they started unloading on me.

I did my best to get their information and try to help them come to a solution.

No direction I tried to give them was right.

Everything I said to them was met with them continuing to rant and scream at me.

When she couldn’t take it anymore, she hung up.

I set the phone down mid-call to allow them to finish screaming.

Then, I took a moment to confirm their contact information and discuss next steps.

The ranting and screaming continued and continued and continued.

So, I let my frustration get the best of me.

I hung up the phone.

She sent a follow-up email, but she still felt bad about what happened.

My flight response kicked in hard. I burst out crying in my office.

I went through and took care of their reported issue.

I sent them a follow-up email to confirm it after I had calmed down.

But I still feel really bad about it hours later.

I have always held it together well enough to get through the day.

So this is a first for me. Can anyone relate to this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 6.36.53 PM Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non Stop Ranting

Here’s a similar thought.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 6.37.24 PM Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non Stop Ranting

Hanging up is a good response to verbal abuse, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 6.37.48 PM Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non Stop Ranting

This one had done it, too.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 6.38.28 PM Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non Stop Ranting

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 03 08 at 6.39.04 PM Woman Took A Call And Tried To Help An Irate Customer On The Phone, But She Finally Hung Up And Broke Down Crying After The Non Stop Ranting

Even the calmest customer service voice sometimes needs a mute button for real life.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter