Woman Was Scheduled To Work On St. Patrick’s Day With Overwhelming Crowds And Fewer Staff, And She’s Worried She Can’t Handle The Busy Night

Busy nights can quickly become overwhelming without proper planning.

In this story, a woman was scheduled to work during St. Patrick’s Day.

Due to poor planning, the restaurant was understaffed with fewer servers and no bussers during peak hours.

So, she’s worried about how to handle the chaotic shift.

Check out the full details below.

My restaurant under-scheduled for St. Pat’s Day — now what? My restaurant is a popular sports bar. We get busy on St. Pat’s. Super busy, like on-a-wait-all-night busy. Unfortunately, though, the manager who normally makes the schedules is out of town for about a month. Whoever made the schedule for this week was not thinking.

This woman was scheduled to work for St. Patrick’s Day.

Usually, on the family side of our restaurant on a boring, normal Tuesday, we have five servers. Tonight we have four. I am first cut. I will be alone from 4:00 to 4:30. Then one more server is in at 4:30. The other two servers come in at 5:00. My section will be eight tables, including two booths.

They are going to be one server short.

For context, we also have one food runner tonight. We have no bussers. It is terrible schedule-making. They scheduled an extra host and an extra bartender. They scheduled one fewer server and no bussers.

So now, she’s worried and overwhelmed about her shift.

So, does anyone have any advice for how to survive or even thrive tonight? I have a bad habit of overthinking. I get overwhelmed before a shift like this. So, I am trying to prepare myself. Wish me luck on this very unfortunate St. Pat’s Day. ☘️

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Freaking out won’t help, says this one.

Lol. Here’s a funny but inspirational remark.

This person offers some advice.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Surviving the shift is the real challenge during the holidays.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.