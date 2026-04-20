Woman Went Out For Dinner With Her In-Laws, But After Having A Taste Of Their Terrible Table Manners, She Decided It Was Enough

While having manners at the table is important, no one pays that much attention to it… until it becomes impossible to ignore.

So when a woman went out for dinner with her in-laws and they kept behaving like they were having a rave at their cave, she decided to call them out on it.

But was she too harsh?

How would you have dealt with the situation?

Keep reading for the full post.

AITAH For telling my sister in law I won’t be going out to eat with her family again if her husband and youngest are going too? Let me start off with I have a great relationship with my SIL and her older kids 18, 16. Thought I had a great relationship with husband 46 and youngest 13, until last night’s dinner. We went to a nicer Italian restaurant and I was completely embarrassed and furious with the way they acted. Husband was complaining about everything from where we had to park, why we had to wait when we had a reservation (which he made us late for by taking his sweet time getting ready) to the prices and menu options.

Everyone was already in a bad mood.

We get enough apps for everyone to have at least 2 of each thing he grabs half of all of them because he couldn’t wait to eat, then complains about whatever he can with the food. 13 yo is wearing pajamas pants and a tore up hoodie because “Dad said it was fine”, it wasn’t but they still sat us. Waiter comes to take our order husband order some crazy modified pizza and complained when they charged accordingly. 13 yo couldn’t order for themselves? Idk why but whatever.

It was stressful.

Me and SIL have both worked in restaurants for years and this is the part that made me want to leave. Husband has both earbuds in watching anime at the table and shakes his empty Mt. Dew glass at the waiter… then laughs about how he didn’t have to even say anything to get a refill!?! Check comes and one of the apps I was paying for was on their bill, easy fix, but husband yells “how hard is it to do it right the first time?!”. That’s when I almost lost it and just followed the waiter and paid for me and the 2 oldest food. Said bye to SIL the 2 oldest and left.

They noticed the vibe shifted.

She later called me and asked if they did something wrong, so I laid it out about how embarrassing her husband and youngest were. I was told that no one else has a problem with them. Then I got a call from Mother in-law thanking me for being the only other person to call at least their husband out for his behavior. AITA?

The world needs more people who call out other people.

What did Reddit think?

A commenter shares their opinion.

A reader shares their POV.

Yup.

Someone had a similar experience.

Another reader chimes in.

Better that way.

Someone had to call them out, or they would feel even more entitled to behaving like this in public.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.