Woman Working In Customer Service Realized That Trying To Talk To Angry Customers Wasn’t Working, So She Stopped Engaging When The Complaints Began

Having to smile through everything is not how humans are meant to live, and yet, this is what people working in customer service are expected to do…

…Until they reach a breaking point.

In this case, a woman simply doesn’t engage anymore when a customer starts complaining.

It seems to be working well for her.

Read the full story.

I don’t talk when a customer complains anymore I’m done. I don’t care about your smallest inconvenience. I just don’t care, quite frankly. That’s why I just stop saying anything anymore when people start to complain about something to do with their service. I don’t agree with them and I don’t disagree with them even if they ask me a question. I just ignore them and act like I didn’t hear it.

This shift happened after a lot of frustration.

I just ask the questions I need to ask to do my job. I get a response, great, if I don’t also great because I don’t care I’m just going to do what I need to do so a customer can get out of my face. And I do that everytime. At some point, people get the message and shut their mouths. Or they don’t and keep going until they realize I’m not listening and the person behind them has waited too long and that the world does not revolve around them and they are wasting everybody’s time.

Being friendly isn’t always easy, so it’s understandable.

What did Reddit think?

Solid advice.

More advice.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

This person has a different take.

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Customer service employees deserve to be respected as much as customers.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.