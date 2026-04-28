Woman’s Roommate Demands She Obey Her Chore Chart, But Now She Also Demands She Call Her Whenever She Is Ordering Food Even When She’s Not Home

When having a roommate starts to feel like having a toxic spouse, it’s probably time to call it quits.

But when a woman tried to make it work and be understanding of her roommate’s specific needs, she started feeling that maybe she was doing something wrong herself.

What would you do in this situation?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not checking if my roommate wanted food when I ordered some This one is a bit silly, I get that. But little things like this keep happening between me and my friend who I moved in with a few weeks ago. We always got along great for years before this, but I feel like this little spats are just really petty and I’m not really doing anything wrong. But maybe I am actually the AH, because stuff like this keeps happening and I’m getting sick of silly arguments. I am open to the fact that I might be the problem and maybe I’m just not a good roommate.

But her roommate doesn’t sound so open to discuss differences.

So for context. I moved in with a long time friend (we’ve known each other 3 years). I’ll call her Abby. This is the first time I’ve ever lived with a friend, I’ve always lived alone or with family. I have followed the chore chart she made, learned all her rules about shoes in the house and outside clothes on the couch and even learned how to help give emergency medical care to her dog who gets sick sometimes. I’ve totally made mistakes, but I’ve always been honest when I made one and tried to do better.

Money is becoming one of the reasons they argue.

I’ve even done my share of things when I’ve been sick, with only a few days that I was mostly in bed where I didn’t do my share of the kitchen. We order food pretty occasionally because it’s expensive, and lately I have paid more often. I don’t keep track of what she owes me because I trust we will just go back and forth and buy when we can afford it. She says she keeps track, but I do feel like I pay much more often than she does. I haven’t said anything, because I know she is tighter for money than I am, so I just let it go.

So the problem is something else, sort of.

The actual question is this. I got home today from my last day of uni for the term and wanted to treat myself because I hadn’t eaten all day and the term was just absolutely awful and I wanted to celebrate the end of it with some trashy junk food. Abby’s last class was yesterday so she was at her job, but she works different shifts all the time so I never know when she’ll finish up for the day. I remembered she said around 4:30, but she regularly stays late or comes home early because of the kind of work she does. So I just went ahead and ordered something for myself. I knew there were tons of leftovers in the fridge, and also it was 4pm and I assumed she had actually eaten lunch before now like a normal person. But when she got home and saw me waiting outside for it, she asked me what I was doing and I told her my food was going to arrive in 5 minutes.

Apparently, she made a huge mistake.

She got upset and told me I should have texted her to ask if she wanted anything first. I said I knew there was plenty of stuff at home, and that I didn’t know when she finished work. She said I still should have and started walking away. I offered to order her something anyway because I would rather just pay for it than have the drama on a night I wanted to celebrate, but she said no and walked upstairs and closed the door. She hasn’t said anything to me since, or even just asked about my day like normal. AITA?

They’re roommates, not conjoined twins.

What did Reddit think?

Exactly.

This commenter agrees.

A hot take worth paying attention to.

It’s a toxic environment.

Another reader chimes in.

Simple like this.

She needs to stand up for herself ASAP.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.