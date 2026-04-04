Young Couple Were Going Strong, Even As The Girlfriend Left For College, But While She Was Gone, Their Relationship Crumbled – And The Boyfriend’s Family Were Told A Story That Was Far From The Truth

We all know one of those couples – so in love, so comfortable with one another, and understandably so, since they’ve been together since they were teenagers.

Their relationship survived everything from hormones to college, and everything in between, and even as adults they’re as loved-up as ever.

But it goes without saying that if we know one of these couples, we know many, many couples who didn’t make it through college, despite their best efforts.

And there’s no shame in that – everything works out right in the end, after all.

The couple in this story were keen to stay committed even as she went off to college, leaving him to complete high school back home.

But when they were apart, the accusations started flying – but only in one direction. And the girlfriend? She had done nothing wrong.

Read on to find out what happened here.

AITA for exposing my ex in front of his friends and family after he cheated on me? I (20, female) was broken up with in the summer by my ex (male, 21). I had recently finished my first year of college, and he was finishing high school. We both agreed to go long-distance for my first year of college; we were determined to make it work. Everything was going great until December, when I had found out through one of his friends around Christmas time that my (then) boyfriend was talking to his ex girlfriend. He stated that he wished they’d stayed together, and all he could say was horrible things about me. He was claiming that I “only loved him 30% of the time.”

Let’s see how she felt about his words.

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was juggling multiple classes, schoolwork, adapting to living on my own, new friendships, and my part time job for when I was visiting home. I was heartbroken when I found out. Finally, I was reached out to by my boyfriend’s ex girlfriend. She explained to me that my boyfriend had never told her that he and I were dating. Since we didn’t make our relationship very public, I was apt to believe her. She was extremely sympathetic with me.

But her (ex) boyfriend was the opposite of sympathetic.

When I confronted him, he denied it at first before finally admitting to it when I showed him all the proof I had. Although I was upset, I decided to give my boyfriend one more chance. When I went back to school, I noticed that he would be texting me a lot more than usual, calling me at least ten times a day, and he would even try to start fights with me. Whenever I told him I was hanging out with friends, he would always respond with “are you sure you’re not seeing someone behind my back?”

Yikes! Let’s see how she felt about these accusations.

This always made me furious. I was fully dedicated to our relationship. In May, I found out that once again my boyfriend was talking to now another girl. He had even gone on a few dates with her. This time I was absolutely crushed. When I confronted him, he fully denied it and started calling me a ***** for even bringing it up. I showed him all the screenshots that I was sent, he finally admitted to it. He said he couldn’t handle my jealousy and told me we were done. Over texting. That’s literally the worst way to be broken up with.

In the end, she decided not to let it get between her and her hometown friends.

After I finished my first year at college, I went home. I never fully told anybody why we broke up, I wanted to keep it to myself. I was still invited to his graduation party, and like the petty girl I am, I showed up wearing my best dress to make him jealous. It was a bit awkward at the party surrounded by his friends, but I knew a few of them. I kept getting dirty looks from both his friends and some of his family members. I finally overheard two family members talking about me, but I tried to ignore it. My ex invited all his friends and I to go outside to play baseball. I’m guarding a base and one of his friends was standing beside me. His friend kept staring at me, and finally I had enough. I asked him why everyone kept staring at me like that and he replied with, “you know why”. I was utterly confused and asked him what he meant.

And that’s where things were about to get real.

Finally the truth came out. My ex had apparently told his family and friends that I had cheated on HIM. I was furious. I walked up to him, ready to tear his head off. I began screaming at him, demanding to know why he lied to everyone. At this time, I had gathered the attention of his friends and some family members. I began crying hysterically, yelling about how he had talked to his ex, wishing they were back together, along with how he went on dates with another girl. I was absolutely devasted. My heart was shattered. He was dumbfounded and tried saying that I was lying.

Then, his family stepped in.

At this point I was still crying in front of so many different people. His mother came to talk to me, but I simply left the house. He texted me later that night saying that none of his friends were talking to him and that his parents were mad at him. I’m not sure if I did the right thing. He told me I was an *******. Maybe I acted irrationally because of my emotions. AITA?

If he couldn’t face the music, he never should’ve cheated on her – and he definitely shouldn’t have lied to all his friends and family.

This guy didn’t just hurt his ex, he hurt everyone else involved too.

It really seems like he got what he had coming.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought it was only her ex who was in the wrong.

While others thought he brought everything on himself.

And this Redditor thought he wasn’t worth any more of her time.

The way in which she was treated through this whole ordeal was completely unfair.

Going behind her back, messing with her emotions, making her out to be the bad guy – and then gaslighting and guilt-tripping her to boot?

She’s better off without him.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.