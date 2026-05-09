0.00% BAC: The Man Who Called the Police to Prove He Was Sober—Only to Be Fired Minutes Later

Following the policies at work is important for a good career, but sometimes your manager still won’t be happy with your performance.

What would you do if your manager accused you of drinking on the job and told you to go home even though you weren’t drinking at all?

That is what happened to the bartender in this story, so he called the police to give him a breathalyzer to prove he wasn’t drinking. The manager then fired him for insubordination.

AITA for trying to completely alleviate my manager’s concern as to whether or not I was drinking on the job? I work at a bar/restaurant. I have been working a year and already moved up to server from having previous experience. Many servers drink but I am not one of them.

This is a very serious accusation.

Yesterday one of the floor managers pulled me aside and said he could smell alcohol on my breath. I replied there was absolutely no way I’d been drinking anything.

He really thinks they are drinking on the job.

He said he was going to send me home and that we’d be having a conversation the next day. I insisted that I had not, nor ever would drink on the job. He said “whatever, stop taking tables and finish out the tickets you have while I confer with the other managers.”

This seems extreme. Why would the police need to be involved?

So as soon as he left, I called the non-emergency number and requested an officer come down to the bar because people suspect the staff is intoxicated. Two police officers arrived and I made sure I let them know I was the one who called. I explained the whole situation and they immediately took me outside and performed a sobriety test.

Well, he has his proof now.

I blew a zero. They waited for my mangers to come out and they told me I had called and that I blew a zero and passed the sobriety test. None of the managers said anything to me but this morning, the owner brought me into his office and fired me for “insubordination.”

I would be mad if an employee called the cops to my business, too.

He would not tell me anything specific that I did wrong. He just kept saying “It’s not hard to follow the rules here.” But when I would ask what rule I broke he would just say “I’m not gonna argue with you.” AITA?

Here is someone who thinks he should sue.

I agree with this commenter.

They might have some legal protections.

This person says the managers were out of line.

This commenter thinks they were looking for a reason to fire him.

Calling the cops before the other managers even talked is extreme.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man whose manager “jokingly” fired him, so he walked out for good.