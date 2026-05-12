A Baseball Game in Puerto Rico Took a Heartwarming Turn When a Stray Cat Chose One Fan

If a cat you’ve never met before chooses you out of nowhere, that’s not a good thing…that’s a GREAT thing!

A TikTokker named Natalie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a stray cat decided to be her best friend when she attended a baseball game in Puerto Rico.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Me in Puerto Rico at a baseball game and a wild street cat made himself at home the entire game and never left.”

The friendly cat sat on Natalie’s lap.

Natalie gave the cat some pets…

And this fella got comfy!

The video’s caption reads, “The moment that changed my perspective on these little animals.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this individual was moved.

This woman made a new friend!

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