May 12, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Baseball Game in Puerto Rico Took a Heartwarming Turn When a Stray Cat Chose One Fan

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a cat

TikTok/@nataliesallymann

If a cat you’ve never met before chooses you out of nowhere, that’s not a good thing…that’s a GREAT thing!

A TikTokker named Natalie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a stray cat decided to be her best friend when she attended a baseball game in Puerto Rico.

woman with a cat

TikTok/@nataliesallymann

The video’s text overlay reads, “Me in Puerto Rico at a baseball game and a wild street cat made himself at home the entire game and never left.”

The friendly cat sat on Natalie’s lap.

woman with a cat

TikTok/@nataliesallymann

Natalie gave the cat some pets…

And this fella got comfy!

The video’s caption reads, “The moment that changed my perspective on these little animals.”

woman with a cat

TikTok/@nataliesallymann

Check out the video.

@nataliesallymann

The moment that changed my persepective on these little animals #cat #catsoftiktok #toro #puertorico

♬ original sound – nataliesally

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.18.34 AM A Baseball Game in Puerto Rico Took a Heartwarming Turn When a Stray Cat Chose One Fan

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 10.03.41 AM A Baseball Game in Puerto Rico Took a Heartwarming Turn When a Stray Cat Chose One Fan

And this individual was moved.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.19.23 AM A Baseball Game in Puerto Rico Took a Heartwarming Turn When a Stray Cat Chose One Fan

This woman made a new friend!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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