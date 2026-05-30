A Bride’s Family Promised $10,000 for Her Wedding. Two Months Before the Big Day, Her Dad Backed Out.

Planning a wedding is time-consuming, stressful, fun, exciting, and very, very expensive. Even a cheap wedding isn’t cheap by normal party standards. Say the word “wedding,” and I seriously think the price goes up about 500%.

In this story, a bride and groom talked to their families about their wedding plans. The groom’s family agreed to give him $10,000 towards wedding expenses, and the bride’s family agreed to do the same thing.

The problem is that the bride’s family hasn’t actually given her the money yet, and it’s only two months before the wedding. There are bills that need to be paid, and she has no way of paying them.

What’s worse, is that her dad is the one holding the money hostage after collecting it from other family members.

Now, she’s not sure how to pay the bills or what to tell her family. Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH FOR TELLING MY GRANDPA MY DAD STOLE MY WEDDING MONEY I (27/f) am getting married in 2 months. From the beginning, we were wanting to elope but then we decided that we wanted a more traditional but still low budget wedding (as low as you can get with the prices these days) because we didn’t want to regret not doing it.

Their families agreed to help them out.

We spoke with our parents about a budget maybe like 8 months ago and both sides promised to give 10k each. And we would cover whatever was left and the honeymoon. We were very very grateful for that. My mother in law has already paid her 10k upfront which helped with all the down payments and venue cost. My side was supposed to pay their 10k 3 weeks before the wedding to cover food/drinks/any final expenses.

Oh no!

Long story short, my father (history of narcissistic behavior) decided last minute that he was not going to do that anymore. We are now 2 months out from our wedding and he is no longer willing to pay anything and we have no savings to cover the cost. We have already paid out our section as well.

It gets worse.

We cannot cancel due to our contract and we rather not take a loan out. I tried reaching out to my grandpa to ask for assistance and he told me that he already gave me over 1k for the wedding. I found out my dad pocketed that money, am I a jerk if I tell my grandpa that he stole the money? I’m afraid of causing drama and being in a worse situation

I think she should tell her grandpa. Maybe he can talk some sense into her dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a vote for telling her grandfather.

I hope she has proof!

Here’s a suggestion to uninvite the dad to the wedding.

This person says she needs to start drama.

It’s not okay for her dad to say one thing and do another especially when he has collected money from other family members that is supposed to go towards her wedding expenses! She definitely needs to tell her grandfather and everyone else in her family.

Maybe the dad will change his mind if he’s called out. He might pay her the money out of embarrassment. I wouldn’t be surprised if he claimed she misunderstood and gives her the money.

She needs to do what she needs to do to pay the vendors, and she shouldn’t worry about any drama that might happen in the process. After all, she’s not the one creating the drama. Her dad created it by not paying her.

Her dad is a thief and everyone deserves to know it.