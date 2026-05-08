A Cat Grew To Love The Puppy Her Owner Adopted

There’s a reason the term “fighting like cats and dogs” exists…

Because a lot of times, these two species don’t get along with each other!

But this story is different.

A woman named Paloma posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her cat Cilio warmed up to a puppy named Ollie that she adopted.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When we first brought our puppy home, we were worried about how our cat would react.”

Ollie tried to play with Cilio…but it wasn’t going well.

More text overlay reads, “Since Day 1, Ollie wanted to play with with Cilio, but Cilio just wanted to be left alone.”

The cat swatted and avoided the puppy as much as she could.

Paloma told viewers, “It took them a while to get used to each other.”

She added, “Ollie would bring Cilio his toys and didn’t understand understand why Cilio didn’t wanna play with him.”

But things changed!

Paloma wrote, “And as time went on, slowly but surely their relationship started to blossom.”

The two warmed up to each other and the video showed them laying by each other.

Paloma told viewers,”They kept each other company. They really started to love each other.”

She continued, “When Cilio got sick and nearly passed away, Ollie would not leave his side. And the rest is history.”

The video’s caption reads, “In honor of Cilio’s 8th bday this week (he’s officially considered a senior cat ), I’m sharing their story again. Love them so stinking much.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

You love to see cats and dogs getting along with each other!

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