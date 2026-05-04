May 4, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Wanted To Get Involved When His Dog Sibling Was Being Trained

by Matthew Gilligan

cat and dog getting trained

TikTok/@ourfriendarthur

Animals are just like us in some ways.

And, just like humans, they don’t like to feel left out.

A woman showed TikTok viewers how her cat reacted when she was training her puppy, Arthur.

dog and cat getting trained

TikTok/@ourfriendarthur

The woman was teaching Arthur how to shake with his paw and she gave him snacks as a reward.

And then, her cat wanted to get involved…

dog and cat getting trained

TikTok/@ourfriendarthur

The cat wanted treats too and the owner obliged!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you’re trying to train your German shepherd puppy but the cat insists on being included.”

In the caption, she wrote, “He’s helping.”

dog and cat getting trained

TikTok/@ourfriendarthur

Here’s the video.

@ourfriendarthur

hes helping 🐺🐱 #germanshepherd #puppytiktok #puppies #puppy #training

♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor – Cozy Penguin

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.15.23 AM A Cat Wanted To Get Involved When His Dog Sibling Was Being Trained

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.15.34 AM A Cat Wanted To Get Involved When His Dog Sibling Was Being Trained

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.15.53 AM A Cat Wanted To Get Involved When His Dog Sibling Was Being Trained

This cat wanted in on the action!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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