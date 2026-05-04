A Cat Wanted To Get Involved When His Dog Sibling Was Being Trained

Animals are just like us in some ways.

And, just like humans, they don’t like to feel left out.

A woman showed TikTok viewers how her cat reacted when she was training her puppy, Arthur.

The woman was teaching Arthur how to shake with his paw and she gave him snacks as a reward.

And then, her cat wanted to get involved…

The cat wanted treats too and the owner obliged!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you’re trying to train your German shepherd puppy but the cat insists on being included.”

In the caption, she wrote, “He’s helping.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This cat wanted in on the action!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.