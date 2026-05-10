May 10, 2026 at 2:47 am

A Chubby Beagle Kept Falling Through The Snow In A Backyard

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs in the snow

TikTok/@stefunny1

Chubby dogs are the best dogs!

And the best part is, they don’t know how entertaining they are to humans!

A woman took to TikTok to show what happened when her two beagles went out in her backyard after a snowstorm.

dogs in the snow

TikTok/@stefunny1

The two beagles walked around their backyard…

But Jax kept falling through the packed snow!

The TikTokker filming the video laughed and said, “Jax is too heavy.”

dogs in the snow

TikTok/@stefunny1

She added, “Tucker’s light like a feather.”

Jax continued falling through the snow and she told him, “Sorry, I don’t mean to laugh.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Jax ate all his snowstorm snacks.”

You can say that again…

dogs in the snow

TikTok/@stefunny1

Let’s take a look at the video.

@stefunny1

Jax ate all his snow storm snacks 😂 #beagle #beaglesoftiktok #dogs #snow #funny

♬ original sound – Stefunny

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.25.30 AM A Chubby Beagle Kept Falling Through The Snow In A Backyard

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.25.38 AM A Chubby Beagle Kept Falling Through The Snow In A Backyard

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 7.25.58 AM A Chubby Beagle Kept Falling Through The Snow In A Backyard

It might be time for this pooch to lose some weight…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a standoff between kids and parents over a puppy’s name.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter