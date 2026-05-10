A Chubby Beagle Kept Falling Through The Snow In A Backyard

Chubby dogs are the best dogs!

And the best part is, they don’t know how entertaining they are to humans!

A woman took to TikTok to show what happened when her two beagles went out in her backyard after a snowstorm.

The two beagles walked around their backyard…

But Jax kept falling through the packed snow!

The TikTokker filming the video laughed and said, “Jax is too heavy.”

She added, “Tucker’s light like a feather.”

Jax continued falling through the snow and she told him, “Sorry, I don’t mean to laugh.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Jax ate all his snowstorm snacks.”

You can say that again…

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It might be time for this pooch to lose some weight…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a standoff between kids and parents over a puppy’s name.