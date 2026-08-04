August 3, 2026 at 11:35 pm

She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

by Matthew Gilligan

man making a bed

Shutterstock

Are you familiar with the term “weaponized incompetence?”

If not, let me fill you in…

It basically means that a person is fully capable of doing something, but they, for some reason, act like they are clueless and that they can’t complete whatever task might be at hand.

And if you’ve ever had to deal with someone who does this, it’s INFURIATING.

Just ask the woman who wrote this story!

She talked about why her husband is really grinding her gears and we think you’ll be on her side in this argument.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for thinking it’s absurd my husband only made half the bed?

“I recently had my first baby.

I’m exhausted and doing my best to keep the house in order. I told my husband yesterday I would really appreciate if he self initiated some cleaning without me “nagging”.

This is pure laziness…

Example, the garbage is his one dedicated task but like the age old couple drama, I have to ask if he’ll empty it even though he too can see it’s full.

Tonight I come into the bedroom to find the bed half made.

For real…?

I ask my husband why he only made his half of the bed and he said because there was stuff on my side of the bed.

The stuff was a couple pieces of clothing and a breast pump that could have easily gone on a nearby chair or bedside table.

AITA for telling him I thought that was absurd for only making half the bed?

He was angry that I asked him about it.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 3.34.42 PM She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 3.34.54 PM She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 3.34.05 PM She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 3.34.16 PM She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 31 at 3.34.32 PM She Asked Her Husband to Help Out More Around the House. His Response Was Literally Making Half the Bed.

Boy, is this annoying…

This guy is definitely doing this on purpose.

And you can’t blame her for being pretty annoyed about this!

This is what we like to refer to as “weaponized incompetence.”

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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