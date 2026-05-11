A Couple Finally Decided to Leave After Their Roommate Situation Reached a Breaking Point

Living with roommates past a certain age is tough.

Living with roommates as a couple makes things even more complicated.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she and her husband decided to ditch their roommate because her behavior kept going down the tubes.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not telling my housemate how unhappy we were and just moving? “My husband (24M) and I (22F) are newly married and moved to the UK so he could do his master’s degree in London. Last March we moved in with a single mom (39F) and her daughter (9F). For context, we were paying £1,050 a month for the room and half the bills, while the area average is closer to £700. The main reason was that many house shares don’t want couples, and we also needed space for my husband’s piano. He’s a pianist and needs to practice regularly, and she was one of the only people comfortable with us having a piano in the house.

It started off just fine…

For the first six months things were genuinely great. And then around September she started dating. Because she didn’t have much money, she would often bring first dates to the house and let them sleep over. At first she would tell us a couple of days in advance, which was fine. But by January I would sometimes come downstairs on weekend mornings and find a man I had never seen before in the kitchen.

Yuck…

Around the same time cleanliness became more of an issue she was always messy but this started becoming a health problem. For example, when we went away for two weeks over Christmas, we came back to find the same dishes still sitting in the sink from the day we left, now covered in mold. In February we paid £135 less because council tax isn’t charged in February or March, so we assumed that portion wouldn’t apply that month. She became extremely upset and accused us of being “sneaky” and saying many other unkind things. Which really hurt because I saw her as a close friend. She refused to speak to us for a week, and we ended up paying the £135 to keep the peace. After that the atmosphere in the house felt tense, so we started looking for another place. On February 11 I told her we would start looking and that I’d give formal notice once we signed somewhere. Our agreement ran until June but either of us could give 30 days’ notice at any point. We found somewhere quickly and I gave official notice on February 16th. Even though we paid rent until March 20th, we moved out on February 25th. We knew we were paying for time after our notice ended, but we didn’t mind because we considered her a friend. Over the year we had gone camping together, done yoga together, and generally had a good relationship.

She’s upset about this.

Today she sent me a 20-second voice note crying and saying we “screwed her over.” …. Hence this post. I do feel bad because I care about her and her daughter after living together for almost a year. At the same time, we followed the notice agreement and even paid for time we didn’t need to. AITA for never telling her how unhappy we were and just moving out?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this reader spoke up.

Nobody wants to live with roommates like this!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.